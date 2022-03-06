DAVIDSON COUNTY — Filing for candidates in North Carolina primary races wrapped up last week, as the election remains on track for mid-May.
Candidate filing was delayed as the courts considered gerrymandering lawsuits over redistricting for congressional and state legislative races. This year’s primary was supposed to take place Tuesday, but has been pushed back to May 17.
The general election is Nov. 8.
A slate of political hopefuls for the offices of sheriff, county commissioner, clerk of court and register of deeds tossed their names in the hat in Davidson County this winter. All of the county’s mainstays in their respective seats are seeking reelection.
Twelve candidates have filed for the commissioners’ race this year, including all four incumbents. Tonya Lanier was the lone Democrat to file, while the list of Republicans included challengers Don Deal, Fred Lankford Jr., Tripp Kester, Mandy Ellis Kiser, Robert Miller, Matt Mizell and Zak Crotts, who served as commissioner from 2016 to 2020. Incumbents Chris Elliott, Steve Shell, Don Truell and Karen Watford filed to retain their seats.
Sandie Tysinger Chappell, Michael Horne and Richie Simmons all filed to retain their seats as clerk of court, register of deeds and sheriff, respectively. Republican Mike James is the lone challenger to file in the sheriff’s race, making his first bid to unseat Simmons.
Republican Roger Younts filed to challenge Horne as register of deeds. Chappell will be unopposed. Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank will also be unopposed for another term.
Incumbent Republicans Sam Watford and Larry Potts both filed for reelection to their seats in Districts 80 and 81 in the N.C. House, and Republican State Sen. Steve Jarvis also filed in District 30.
Democrat Dennis S. Miller will challenge Watford in District 80 in November. Democrat Joe Lewis Watkins Jr. was the only other individual to file in District 81 with Potts. Jarvis will once again square off with Eddie Gallimore in the primary and then face opposition from Democrat Monique D. Johnson in the general.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
