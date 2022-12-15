THOMASVILLE — Thomasville basketball split games with a pair of 3-A Davidson County opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday, securing a 68-51 victory in nonconference play at Ledford while dropping a 64-60 contest at home to Central Davidson.

Bryce McCoy led the Bulldogs with 18 points in the win over Ledford. For the Panthers, it was a slog trying to put points on the board against a formidable Thomasville defense.

Trending Videos