THOMASVILLE — Thomasville basketball split games with a pair of 3-A Davidson County opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday, securing a 68-51 victory in nonconference play at Ledford while dropping a 64-60 contest at home to Central Davidson.
Bryce McCoy led the Bulldogs with 18 points in the win over Ledford. For the Panthers, it was a slog trying to put points on the board against a formidable Thomasville defense.
Malachi Knight drew praise from his coach for the defensive effort he did in guarding Nate Carr, the Panthers’ leading scorer. Carr finished with 15 points and Canon Roberts paced Ledford with 18, though only four others got on the scoresheet.
“We’re very confident in our bench, we’re confident of the guys who step on the court, and the goal is for the level of play to never drop,” Bulldogs coach Ann Ferguson said. “We want to constantly make the other team play to pace at which they don’t practice. You may not see that effect in the first quarter.
“They may go on a run, like Ledford did in the third quarter, but I thought in that fourth quarter you started to see some shots they were making earlier in the game not drop.”
On Wednesday, Thomasville (3-2) fell just short in its attempt to rally from 14 down in the final quarter and Central Davidson escaped with a 64-60 victory in nonconference boys basketball at Brown Finch Gymnasium.
Turning up their defense, the Bulldogs opened the final period with a 12-3 run that cut the Spartans lead to 51-46 with 4:15 left in regulation. The comeback then stalled until the final minute.
Janhri Luckey, who led Thomasville with 29 points, hit the second of back-to-back 3s and cut the margin to 61-59 with 48 seconds remaining. Devin Sigmon hit the second of two free throws nine seconds later that put the lead at four.
Thomasville missed the front end of a one-and-one with 29.7 seconds left and the rebound went off a Bulldog out of bounds. Central (6-1) tried a home-run pass on the inbounds play but the ball bounced off speakers hanging from trusses at midcourt.
Thomasville (3-2) got the ball underneath its basket and Luckey hit a twisting shot that pulled the Bulldogs within 62-60. The Spartans then turned the ball over again, but Thomasville came up short on a layup attempt that would have tied the game with 9.6 seconds left.
After an inbounds play with 4.7 seconds to go, Luckey was called for his fifth foul. A discussion over the time remaining ensued, and officials decided 2.7 seconds should be put on the clock.
Sigmon hit both free throws that essentially iced the victory and the Bulldogs missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Central led just 27-26 at the half but opened the third quarter on a 16-2 run sparked by 3-pointers from Luke Staten, Eli Tysinger and Will Beck.
Staten led the Spartans with 16 points, and Amir Craven and Tysinger each added 11.
In the girls game, Central built a double-digit lead early and cruised to a 42-12 victory.
Ella Trantham and Gracie Kenley each scored nine points in leading the Spartans. Mi’Destiny Allen had seven and Anibras Taylor five for Thomasville.
In the girls game on Tuesday, Ledford won 70-4 to move to 6-1. Sarah Ledbetter hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Panthers. Sophie Wheat added 10 points while Aramy Grier had eight points.
