THOMASVILLE — An early lead slowly evaporated in the second half for Thomasville football on Friday, but the Bulldogs got the game’s most significant stop when it was needed.
East Davidson (5-4, 3-2 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) had drawn to within four after trailing by two touchdowns at the half. The Golden Eagles forced Thomasville to punt, and the home crowd eagerly anticipated East’s next possession.
After the punt was downed at the 13 yard line with 5:52 left to go in the game, East had 87 yards to score a go-ahead touchdown. The Bulldogs wouldn’t surrender another yard on the possession.
Moments after the visitors forced a three-and-out, Kevin Robinson broke a run into the open field for a 32-yard touchdown with 4:07 remaining that put the Bulldogs up by 10 and the game on ice. Thomasville returned home victorious Friday night with a 33-29 win.
“We did a good job of stopping, for the most part, their running game,” THS coach Kevin Gillespie said. “It forced them to have to throw, and that quarterback [Brogan Hill] did a heck of a job scrambling. He made some plays, kept them in the game, but we found a way.”
It wouldn’t have seemed like it for anyone who watched only the final quarter and a half of Friday’s game, but it appeared in the first 30 minutes of the contest that Thomasville would run away with things. Up 21-7 at the half, the Bulldogs (8-1, 4-1 CCC) came out firing in the third. Quarterback Janhri Luckey’s 17-yard TD pass to Jalen Thomas with 7:01 left in the third began the second-half scoring, picking up where his team left off with 6 seconds prior to halftime, when Luckey capped Keshawn Carpenter’s 6-yard touchdown run with a 2-point conversion. The flurry of points before and after intermission put Thomasville up 27-7, leaving the East coaching staff to question how their team would respond.
“We challenged them at halftime, you know, ‘we can do one of two things,’ ” East coach Vance Hanner said. “We can fold, or we can man up and play some football. Obviously we did that. It was a nip-and-tuck game last year, nip-and-tuck game this year. I think we’re as dead even as we can be. You can play 10 times and it would probably be 5-5.”
The road team has won the game in each of the last two seasons. Thomasville’s win this year came after a bitter 28-21 overtime loss last year at Cushwa Stadium to this same East Davidson team that nearly wriggled its way out of a tough loss of its own.
Eagles’ quarterback Brogan Hill remains hobbled by what Hanner describes as a “nagging” but non-structurally-compromised leg injury, but gutted out an impressive second half. He brought his team within four on a 37-yard TD pass to Logan Irwin that narrowed the score to 27-23 with 8:48 remaining in the contest.
Even after Robinson’s touchdown stretched it to a two-score game late, East blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone with 1:12 to go. That necessitated an onside kick, which Thomasville recovered, but Hanner came away pleased with his team’s effort in the last 20 minutes.
“I’m so proud of the way my guys responded in the second half,” Hanner said. “[Hill] and Josiah [Allred] are obviously our 1-2 punch, and we’re gonna ride those guys as far as we can. Hopefully we can get him healthy for West Davidson.”
East will wrap its regular season in a matchup with the Green Dragons in Tyro, while the Bulldogs look to extend its winning streak over Lexington at Cushwa on Friday.
“This may have been the best overall week [of practice] we’ve had since I’ve been back at Thomasville,” Gillespie said of the runup to the East Davidson game. “It’s Lexington-Thomasville, and it’s our senior night, all that kind of stuff. We’ve gotta stay focused, get better physically and get better in our execution.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
