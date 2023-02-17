THOMASVILLE — As the Bulldogs awaited the fate of seeding for the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs this weekend, they began the week with a familiar foe and a familiar result.
Thomasville boys basketball extended the program’s win streak to 24 games over crosstown rival East Davidson with a 96-56 victory Monday in the first round of the Central Carolina Conference tournament. Five Bulldogs were in double figures, and Jalen Thomas recorded his first double-double at the varsity level for Thomasville with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“All 13 kids scored for the first time this season, and we were able to get everyone significant minutes without having to wear our starters down,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said. “We played solid defense which led to us getting some good looks and flowing well on offense.”
Bryce McCoy led Thomasville with 15 points, while Johnathan Gladden, Jalen Powers, Janhri Luckey and Thomas all recorded at least 10. Luckey’s eight assists with no turnovers Monday were a microcosm of how the senior floor general has managed the offense this season for the Bulldogs, which moved to 21-4 on the season.
The additional contributions of Powers, Thomas, Keyshawn Carpenter, Antonio Gladney, Jalen Harris and Gary Pemberton lengthened the bench for Thomasville and allowed the team to rest its starters for what could be a busy slate of upcoming postseason games. After sharing the regular season conference crown with Salisbury, the Bulldogs were able to secure the CCC’s No. 1 seed for its 1-A representation.
East Davidson (3-23) wraps up its season having notched a pair of wins over Lexington and a victory over West Davidson. Sophomore Tegin Hedrick led the Golden Eagles with 23 points on Monday, and Logan Shanks finished his high school career with 16 for East.
The Eagles are set to return a core led by Hedrick, Logan Hill, Ethan Edwards, Lucas Johnson and Dallas Salter next season. That group helped to improve the team’s mark by three wins in the 2022-23 campaign and will look to continue that growth this winter.
