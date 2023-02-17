THOMASVILLE — As the Bulldogs awaited the fate of seeding for the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs this weekend, they began the week with a familiar foe and a familiar result.

Thomasville boys basketball extended the program’s win streak to 24 games over crosstown rival East Davidson with a 96-56 victory Monday in the first round of the Central Carolina Conference tournament. Five Bulldogs were in double figures, and Jalen Thomas recorded his first double-double at the varsity level for Thomasville with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

