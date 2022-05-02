THOMASVILLE — A season of growth culminated with a successful Senior Night at Finch Field last week for a Thomasville baseball team that has achieved more progress than the scoreboard has allowed for this year.
The Bulldogs defeated Lexington, 15-0, on the final night of the regular season. As the team celebrated its third win of the season — and second in a week over its arch rival — on the field, the Bulldogs also celebrated the two senior ballplayers whose dedication to the program will factor into the brighter chapters of its future.
Coach Wes Sellers expressed his gratitude for DeShawn Holman and Reece Payne for their contributions to the program.
“At the end of the season, winning these two games … we’ve got our heads up high,” THS coach Wes Sellers said. “Reece has a comedic way that just keeps you on your toes. It makes the days better. DeShawn has a heart of gold. They both keep that up and they’re going to go far in life as young men.”
The Bulldog bats got going early, as Janhri Luckey led off with a double and then came around to score the game’s first run. Later in the inning, the team picked up a second run before exploding for eight runs in the second.
Jaylen Henry and Holman both knocked in runs on singles which preceded a two-run inside-the-park home run by Charles Norman. Payne garnered a RBI single in his only at-bat, and Elliott Graham added a RBI triple. Graham also ended the game with a RBI, the game’s 15th run in the bottom of the fourth.
Payne’s four innings weren’t perfect, but they were perfectly timed. His performance on the mound and at the plate — he singled in his only plate appearance, driving in a run — put the finishing touches on a script well written for the graduating player.
“I love you guys,” he told his teammates as he broke down the post-game huddle. “I’m going to miss you.”
Sellers said his players have shown tremendous progress in his first season at the helm. He believes the group is capable of putting together surprising victories and expects another imminent jump next year.
“It’s just the confidence; their confidence has grown,” Sellers said. “Even after the season we’ve had, with the runs and [game] scores, we still have a confidence about us. … Year one, I knew it was going to be a battle. You’ve just gotta keep going. I’ve got to work hard.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
