TYRO — A pair of big innings for West Davidson set the tone early for the Green Dragons to blow by Thomasville baseball on Tuesday.
West senior Camden Brown picked up the win, scattering four hits and three walks over five innings. He also went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs at the plate. Brown’s RBIs were part of a three-run second inning that gave the Dragons all the offense they would need to notch their third conference victory in as many league outings.
Carson Michael made it 5-0 in the third, and West threatened to run away with it. The Bulldogs would battle back in the fourth, as Jaylen Henry led off the inning with a double and came around to score on Charles Norman’s RBI single.
The game’s turning point came in the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs loaded the bases for Xavier Shaw. Brown, who had cruised through the first five innings largely unscathed, departed the game responsible for the three baserunners.
West’s Trent Lowe relieved Brown, came into the game and immediately coaxed a double play, then recorded a third out to end the threat.
“We had two or three walks, then they brought in the new pitcher,” Thomasville coach Mike McGuckin said. “The first person up hits it right back to the pitcher. We still had two people on, but two outs. We definitely played better than it shows on paper, but they had several well-placed hits.”
Three of those well-placed hits came in the bottom half of the sixth as West put the game on ice with three more runs. Thomasville (6-4, 3-2 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) was scheduled to play the Dragons in the second of a two-game set Friday before the Bulldogs’ pivotal series Tuesday and Wednesday with South Davidson. At press deadline, the Wildcats maintained a one-game advantage over Thomasville in the 1-A portion of the CCC standings, meaning the winner of their series could hold the edge for the league’s top 1-A seed.
