TYRO — A pair of big innings for West Davidson set the tone early for the Green Dragons to blow by Thomasville baseball on Tuesday.

West senior Camden Brown picked up the win, scattering four hits and three walks over five innings. He also went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs at the plate. Brown’s RBIs were part of a three-run second inning that gave the Dragons all the offense they would need to notch their third conference victory in as many league outings.

