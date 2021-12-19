THOMASVILLE — Having delivered wins over back-to-back quality opponents in the team’s last two games, Thomasville basketball entered Friday’s contest against a winless West Davidson squad with soaring confidence.
Perhaps much more narrowly than most expected, the Bulldogs were able to come away with their third straight victory, a 44-28 win over the Green Dragons. Unable to get its offense in gear, Thomasville turned to the defense to provide a lift when it needed it.
Leading 27-15 at the half, the Bulldogs saw the third quarter begin with a pair of steals from Lymeake Washington, whose tenacious perimeter defense provided a spark. Washington finished 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. Janhri Luckey added 11 and Johanathan Gladden contributed eight.
“Our defense is always going to drive our offense,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “It’s just who we are. It’s part of our identity as a team. The beauty of it is, people talk about different players stepping up offensively every night, but I don’t think we give enough credit to the defensive end.”
The Bulldogs were able to extend West Davidson’s winless streak to seven games to start the season despite a lackluster showing from an offense that averaged 72 points in its first three contests. Wins over North Rowan and T. Wingate Andrews inspired confidence that Thomasville can score with some of the area’s better competition.
Against West, it had to employ a different style of play. The Dragons slowed the pace, something the Bulldog coaching staff said their players allowed to dictate the way the game was played. Despite this, Ferguson and assistant coach Jonathan Gladden said the defense stepped up and the team proved it can win in a slugfest.
“At the end of the day, we’re not happy with how it went offensively for us, but we held the other team to 28 points,” Ferguson said. “Defensively, we’re very happy with our effort.”
In the girls’ game, West Davidson left Brown Finch Gymnasium with a 41-14 victory. TaShiaya Alexander led the way with seven points for the Bulldogs. Though the gains cannot be observed on the scoreboard, Thomasville’s head coach was encouraged by the effort shown on defense.
Coach Shakeia Salters said a primary focus for her youthful squad will be their ability to handle the ball. Turnovers and issues related to guard play on offense counteracted the gains she thought they made on the other side of the ball.
“I think our defense was a lot better,” Salters said. “We started to rotate better on defense, although we’ve still got to learn and know where we’re going. [On offense], we’ve got to be able to get the ball up the court, because if we can’t get the ball up the floor, there’s not going to be any offense.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
