KERNERSVILLE — The start of the week for Thomasville baseball yielded two completely opposite outcomes.
On Monday, the Bulldogs topped North Hills Christian School 11-0 behind the complete-game shutout by freshman Travail Barnes. Thomasville’s newest standout performer has surrendered just one earned run through his first two starts this season, compiling 22 strikeouts in 12 innings. Barnes is also hitting .462 in 15 plate appearances.
“It’s exciting,” Bulldogs’ coach Mike McGuckin said. “He brings a different mindset. Monday we were all excited and ready to go.”
The second contest in as many days didn’t feature the same intensity.
On what became a blustery, frigid Tuesday afternoon in Kernersville, Thomasville was frozen out after the 24-hour turnaround. The visitors fell behind five runs to North Carolina Leadership Academy in the first two innings and were unable to regroup, dropping the contest 10-0 in five innings.
By recording wins in two of their first four, though, the Bulldogs are one win away from equaling their total number of victories from the previous season. McGuckin credits his players for bringing a workmanlike outlook to the game and praised his coaching staff for infusing new life into the program.
Results from his data-driven approach have shown up in the box score. Thomasville tallied 23 runs on 21 hits through the first four contests. The team’s -2 run differential is 43 better than the mark it posted a season ago.
Continuity is a key aspect the program has lacked, so the Bulldogs are hoping that with additional time together this season, the improvements will only multiply as the season wears along.
“I am the fifth head coach in five years, so there’s been a lot of changes there,” said. “I think bringing in coaches who bring a positive atmosphere (was important).”
