KERNERSVILLE — The start of the week for Thomasville baseball yielded two completely opposite outcomes.

On Monday, the Bulldogs topped North Hills Christian School 11-0 behind the complete-game shutout by freshman Travail Barnes. Thomasville’s newest standout performer has surrendered just one earned run through his first two starts this season, compiling 22 strikeouts in 12 innings. Barnes is also hitting .462 in 15 plate appearances.

Trending Videos