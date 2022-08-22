ALBEMARLE — Thomasville football went on the road in Week 1 to obtain the first win of the season in a 14-0 victory over Albemarle on Friday night.

Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson both found the end zone and a lockdown defensive effort was highlighted by an Elijah McNair safety in the second quarter. The Red Dogs renewed their rivalry with the blue Bulldogs for a second straight season after routing Albemarle in Week 1 at Cushwa Stadium last year, 50-0.

