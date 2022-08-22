ALBEMARLE — Thomasville football went on the road in Week 1 to obtain the first win of the season in a 14-0 victory over Albemarle on Friday night.
Shamon Smith and Kevin Robinson both found the end zone and a lockdown defensive effort was highlighted by an Elijah McNair safety in the second quarter. The Red Dogs renewed their rivalry with the blue Bulldogs for a second straight season after routing Albemarle in Week 1 at Cushwa Stadium last year, 50-0.
“At times, they played really well,” THS coach Kevin Gillespie said of his defense. “They got after them pretty good. We made some mistakes. We had three personal foul penalties; we’ve gotta cut that out. Two of them were retaliation-type stuff. We ain’t gonna play that way.
“The good news is we played pretty well, we shut them out and we’ve got a lot of room for improvement.”
A slow start wasn’t enough to derail the Bulldogs, who got a lift when a 6-0 lead provided by Robinson’s 4-yard touchdown run became 8-0 on a safety following a stop in the end zone by Elijah McNair. Shamon Smith added an insurance touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second half, and Keshawn Carpenter closed the door on the blue Bulldogs’ last best chance to score with an interception late.
Charles Norman got the start behind center for Thomasville. He was spelled throughout the contest by senior Janhri Luckey, who mixed in a couple passes with a predominantly wildcat attack with him at quarterback.
Both players have stepped in for senior quarterback CJ Dickerson, who recently sustained a leg injury and is expected to miss significant time.
“One of our problems offensively [is consistency],” Gillespie said. “That’s why we started going with Luckey a little bit, because he adds a little bit more dynamic stuff, and we tried to mix it in. We’re going to try to continue to do that a little bit and try to find what works best for us to move the football.”
Despite being without Dickerson, the Bulldogs were able to manufacture enough offense to assure victory in a game defense dominated. The visitors found ways to disrupt the Albemarle passing game and spent a considerable portion of the game in their opponents’ backfield.
While pleased with keeping Albemarle off the scoreboard, Gillespie said units on both sides of the ball must play a more disciplined brand of ball.
“We’ve got to get better,” Gillespie said. “Right now we’re standing up, we’re not executing, we’re not keeping our head up and picking up the blitz when they came in. Now Albemarle deserves some credit too, now. They did a good job. When they were there to make tackles, they made tackles.
“We didn’t make a lot of people miss tonight, and that’s a credit to them … and when they were bringing pressure, we didn’t handle it too good.”
Thomasville will return home Friday night against Montgomery Central at Cushwa Stadium.
