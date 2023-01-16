THOMASVILLE — The stars were out Friday night at Brown Finch Gymnasium as Thomasville basketball took yet another step forward, this time in a 77-33 rout of Lexington.
Junior Bulldog standout Bryce McCoy broke through for a career-high 33 points in a signature performance against the archrival Yellow Jackets.
“We had certain guys stepping up in ways they haven’t before,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “McCoy really got going offensively. … That kid does so many things for us on any given night.”
Ferguson complimented her entire starting unit, as well as the key contributors coming off the bench, for putting together a complete team effort in a charged environment. She credited Janhri Luckey with taking on additional minutes in an uncommon workload for the senior, who put 13 points on the board for the Bulldogs.
Jaylen Henry was also among those on whom Ferguson heaped praise. His interior defense and tremendous rebounding ability were among pregame keys for the host. Inside the building, the atmosphere was unlike any Thomasville has experienced this year.
“You can never underestimate a Lexington-Thomasville game,” Ferguson said. “That’s what we talked about going into it. It doesn’t matter the records, the rankings, anything like that. Both teams are going to show up and give it everything they have.
“The starters did a great job from the opening tip setting the tempo.”
According to the most recent Maxpreps rankings, Thomasville (12-2, 5-0 Central Carolina 2-A) stood sixth among contenders in the 1-A Western Region. Ranked behind a pair of Stokes County squads, one of which the Bulldogs defeated in last year’s postseason, the team has an opportunity to improve its standing in those rankings this week as a trip to Salisbury looms Friday.
In order to keep the ball rolling on a successful season, Ferguson believes the key moving forward may be to make further progress in honing her squad’s strongest point.
“Our defense really drove our offense tonight,” Ferguson said. “I’m hoping that we take this and we continue to buy into defense, boxing out and doing the hard, gritty things that will drive us and our success.”
In the girls’ game, Lexington raced past Thomasville, 52-14. Jadyiah Peoples led the Jackets with 16 points.
A 29-2 run in the first quarter allowed the visitors to coast to a 31-point halftime advantage and shut it down in the fourth. The Bulldogs held Lexington to just four points in the final period. Mi’Destiny Allen paced the hosts with five points.
Thomasville will look to get on track against the Hornets on Friday.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.