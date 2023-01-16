THOMASVILLE — The stars were out Friday night at Brown Finch Gymnasium as Thomasville basketball took yet another step forward, this time in a 77-33 rout of Lexington.

Junior Bulldog standout Bryce McCoy broke through for a career-high 33 points in a signature performance against the archrival Yellow Jackets.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos