THOMASVILLE — In avenging a loss from earlier in the week, Thomasville achieved another first Friday night.

Matthew Bankhead threw a no-hitter at Finch Field for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 victory over North Rowan. The sophomore also delivered a pair of RBIs and scored a run, going 2-for-3 in a game that featured an opportunistic offense for the home team.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos