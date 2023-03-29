THOMASVILLE — In avenging a loss from earlier in the week, Thomasville achieved another first Friday night.
Matthew Bankhead threw a no-hitter at Finch Field for the Bulldogs in an 11-0 victory over North Rowan. The sophomore also delivered a pair of RBIs and scored a run, going 2-for-3 in a game that featured an opportunistic offense for the home team.
“A great way to come back from an 8-5 loss to them,” Thomasville coach Mike McGuckin said. “We came into this one thirsty. Bankhead was on it, pitched a no-hitter tonight. I don’t know when the last time that happened at Thomasville.”
The six wins for the Bulldogs this year (6-3, 3-1 CCC) are the most this decade, and the team is approaching territory no baseball team at Thomasville has reached since most of their players were born. A rapid turnaround has been spurred by the two youthful innings-eaters in Bankhead and freshman Travail Barnes, but also by the depth of a lineup that has put 75 runs on the board this season.
Bankhead is compiling excellent numbers at the plate and has shown tremendous improvement as a pitcher. Owner of a .429 batting average, he has driven in 11 runs (three more than last year), raised his OPS to an eye-popping 1.056 and shaved three runs off his ERA from a year ago. That earned-run average is down to a very respectable 3.56 over his first five appearances.
Barnes went 1-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and an extra-base hit. The Bulldogs got one run in the first, three in the third and did most of their damage in the fourth, when they plated seven runs. Shutting down the Cavaliers once more in the top of the fifth, Bankhead ensured his team wouldn’t have to play the bottom half, the sixth or the seventh innings.
“We capitalized on those hits, got people on base, got people going home,” McGuckin said. “Everyone communicated out in the field, had just one error throughout the game. Strong defense, strong offense.”
Thomasville is scheduled to complete a two-game set with West Davidson on Friday. That game at Finch Field will start at 6 p.m.
