THOMASVILLE — The two games Thomasville’s boys had on their schedule this week represented two different challenges.
One was a conference game with a familiar opponent. As a matter of fact, Tuesday marked the second time the Bulldogs played South Davidson in the span of a week. The second contest was with a Mount Airy squad Wednesday that made the second round of the 1-A state playoffs last year.
Thomasville (10-2) passed both tests at Brown Finch Gymnasium, posting a 76-62 victory over the Wildcats and a 55-51 win over the Granite Bears (2-6), with both coming over a 24-hour span.
“We knew that their record is not reflective of who they are,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said of the Granite Bears. “They won the state championship in football, so they went into the season with even fewer practices than we did. Their first game was against South Stokes, which returns a lot of the players we faced in the playoffs last year. They played North Surry last night, which is like the No. 1 team in the 2-A West right now.
“It’s good to get a different look from a different part of the state.”
Janhri Luckey and Bryce McCoy each had 12 points for Thomasville on yWednesday, and Johnathan Gladden added 10. Luckey’s play was particularly important down the stretch. The senior point guard demonstrated his mental toughness by shaking off a pair of turnovers to knock down a floater and a pair of crucial free throws in the waning minutes of the second half.
Ferguson credited her team’s experience with overcoming mental hurdles with their ability to secure victories in the final minutes of games. The Bulldogs are 6-1 this season in games decided by five points or fewer.
“We’ve got guys who have seen a lot and have a lot of experience over the last four years,” Ferguson said. “I think we’re starting to see that pay off. I also think that they trust each other, so you don’t have one guy trying to be Superman.”
Ferguson’s words also proved true in Thomasville’s win over South Davidson this week, when the team’s balanced scoring saw four reach double digits in points. Luckey had 16 points, 10 assists and five steals, while McCoy, Gladden and Jaylen Henry finished with 20, 13 and 16 points, respectively.
Thomasville’s girls fell to 0-11 on the season this week with losses to South Davidson in a 69-20 final and a 57-13 defeat to Mount Airy. Addie Marshall led the Granite Bears with 15 points, while Alissa Clabo added 12. MiDestiny Allen had six for Thomasville.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.