THOMASVILLE — A season that began with an injury to senior quarterback CJ Dickerson has followed a pattern of similar misfortune throughout the fall campaign.
One bit of good fortune for Thomasville is that the toll of its overall team health has manifested itself everywhere but the scoreboard. The Bulldogs (5-1) continued their roll last week in a contest at West Davidson moved up a night by Hurricane Ian.
Following a slow start, THS established control of the game, took a 23-point lead into halftime and grinded out a 32-10 win at J.C. Glosson Memorial Stadium on Thursday night. Playing without Dickerson, who missed his sixth game, and Janhri Luckey, who sat out his first since taking over behind center, the visitors leaned heavily on Shamon Smith to tote the load.
Smith scored three rushing touchdowns and became the unquestioned lead back when the Bulldogs lost yet another starter to injury, this time when Kevin Robinson left the contest in the first quarter.
“We’re banged up,” coach Kevin Gillespie said. “We came into the game all banged up. I can’t explain it. It’s just one of those things where every time I turn around, somebody else is getting banged up, can’t go. We’ve gotta heal up.”
In terms of healing, last week’s outing was a step back for Thomasville. Already down to the team’s third-string quarterback, the one constant this year has been the ground game. That consistency was challenged early in the contest against West with the injury to Robinson.
Smith responded. Called upon to carry more of the responsibility, the senior back gained momentum as the game went along. His touchdown with 4:01 to go in the first quarter put the Bulldogs on the board.
He returned to pay dirt less than four minutes later on the last offensive play of the period for Thomasville. It was freshman tailback Darranique Moore in the second quarter who got the senior leaders off the bench with excitement. Moore’s 46-yard score made it 19-3 and put the game out of reach.
Dickerson was the first to greet his teammate with a pat on the back after the score, and players could be heard shouting “That’s our freshman!” after the touchdown. Keshawn Carpenter would add a TD reception before intermission, and Smith closed the book on the win with 42 seconds remaining in his return to the end zone for a third time.
The Bulldogs got an extra day off to recuperate this week thanks to the rescheduled game, and they hope to be close to full strength for Friday’s tilt at Cushwa Stadium with South Davidson. It’s a quick turnaround from there, with Montgomery Central coming in for a makeup game after the teams’ Week 2 clash had to be postponed due to last month’s health concerns stemming from several MC players contracting a rash.
It makes for a tough 72-hour stretch, especially for a squad weary from playing short-handed this season. Gillespie acknowledged that difficulty, but says the team can’t start feeling sorry for itself as the slate only grows tougher with a pivotal Oct. 21 game at East Davidson on the horizon.
The players may be hurting with the aches and pains of a grueling season, but to win still feels good.
“You’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Gillespie said. “[West] did a good job. Those kids played physical. We didn’t match that. … The unique challenge is health. It’s unfortunate. We’ve got South coming up, then we’ve got Montgomery Central in there, and then we get the rest of that week off. But we’re still playing a game kind of back-to-back. Then we’ve gotta get ready for East. We’ve gotta keep plugging. We’re gonna play with what we’ve got.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.