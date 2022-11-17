THOMASVILLE — As Thomasville’s football season winds down, action on the hardwood is just weeks away.
The Bulldogs will return three of five starters from last year’s squad which made it to the fourth round of the 1-A state playoffs. They also bring back the entire bench from a team that went 22-6 and lost to eventual state champ Hayesville.
THS coach Ann Ferguson is excited to begin working with the entirety of the core of her team made up of six seniors and three juniors, but said Wednesday she hopes not to see them on a full-time basis for another three weeks.
“We’re just waiting for three-fourths of the team to win a state championship,” Ferguson said with a laugh. “Right now we have three varsity returners in practice and that’s it. We only graduated two off of last year’s varsity squad. If you look at the history of Thomasville and you look up at the banners in the gym, the years when football or basketball won the championship, it was happening in the other sport as well.”
At press deadline, THS was preparing for its third-round home playoff matchup with Draughn on Friday. With a win last night, the team would have guaranteed at least seven more days of preparation and execution of their football duties, postponing focus on basketball a little while longer.
As their stay on the gridiron has been extended, the tentative Dec. 2 date for the Bulldogs’ season opener at Oak Grove looms. For now, Ferguson toils away in the gym with a trio of experienced returners primed for breakouts in the upcoming season.
Once practice does resume in earnest for the entire team, the roster will break down as follows:
Returning starter
Senior Johnathan Gladden
• Gladden is expected to reprise his role as starting shooting guard for the team this season.
“He has worked a lot over the summer and in the preseason on improving on the defensive side of the basketball,” Ferguson said. “We’ve noticed a lot of improvement, a lot more energy from him on that side. We’re really looking forward to [seeing] that translate. … We have a lot of younger guys with us in the gym right now, and so he’s stepping into that role [of vocal leader].
“He was a captain last year, and he’s kind of holding the fort right now until we get the whole squad back.”
New startersSenior Jaylen Henry
• The Bulldogs’ center played a reserve role during the 2021-22 season and is in line for expanded minutes following the graduation of Jabrii Carolina from last year’s squad. Henry had a career-high 19 points in the semifinals of the CCC Tournament last year against North Rowan.
“Jaylen had a really good summer for us,” Ferguson said. “He is one of the few traditional posts, I would think, in the conference this year. He’s playing big. He’s working on attacking the conditioning and getting in shape. His presence in the paint will really be noticeable this year.”
Junior Bryce McCoy
• McCoy came off the bench and spelled starter Janhri Luckey at guard during the 2021-22 campaign.
“This year, I don’t know that you can afford to not have him on the court,” Ferguson said of McCoy’s evolving significance to the team. “He’s grown a little bit. His shooting percentage was not that great last year from 3, and so he’s been working on his form. I think we’ll see that improve a lot. I think he is a key component for us on defense.
“We tell him all the time that he’s that old-school-style of ball player. We joke that he’s fast, not always quick. He’s not going to be the quickest guy out there, but he’s going to leave you standing where you were.”
Two-sport stars
Senior CJ Dickerson
• Dickerson was the school’s starting quarterback in 2021, but did not play football this year due to a knee injury. The senior is currently rehabbing from that injury and could soon be back in action.
“He is in the process of getting cleared. I think it is very, very possible that he’ll be on the basketball court for us this season, which is really exciting for us,” Ferguson said.
Senior Janhri Luckey
• Returning runner-up Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year
• Led the team in points, assists and steals
“For him, I’m hoping that he picks up right where he left off in terms of kind of leading us on the floor,” Ferguson said. “I think what’s so special about him is he gets these accolades, but he doesn’t feel like he has to do everything. He’s a great facilitator for us.”
Senior Elliott Graham
• A forward who became a two-way fixture for the team in its run to the Elite 8 last season and could see an increased offensive role after the graduation of Lymeake Washington.
“We want for him to attack the basket a little bit more and score a little more for us this year,” Ferguson said.
Senior Jalen Powers
• Current wideout for the Bulldogs’ football team has played both sides of the ball and will look to continue his two-way success on the basketball court.
“He went out for football this year and has done great for them, has made a lot of big plays,” Ferguson said. “I think that will raise his physicality.”
Junior Malachi Knight
• Provided critical minutes for the Bulldogs in the postseason run, and Ferguson said he could see more of a sixth-man role this year.
“He came up big for us in the playoffs,” Ferguson said. “I see his role kind of expanding. … He’s going to be really important for us, as well.”
