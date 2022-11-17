THOMASVILLE — As Thomasville’s football season winds down, action on the hardwood is just weeks away.

The Bulldogs will return three of five starters from last year’s squad which made it to the fourth round of the 1-A state playoffs. They also bring back the entire bench from a team that went 22-6 and lost to eventual state champ Hayesville.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos