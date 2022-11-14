THOMASVILLE — A week after dispatching another postseason opponent, Thomasville football will once again welcome a school from the western part of the state into Cushwa Stadium on Friday, this time for the third round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs.

The Bulldogs’ 21-0 shutout of Swain County last week sets the stage for a pair of one-loss teams to battle for the right to extend their season. Thomasville (11-1) will host Draughn High School after the visitors from Valdese secured a runaway 35-10 victory over Mitchell, the school that ended the Bulldogs’ 2021 season.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos