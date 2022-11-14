THOMASVILLE — A week after dispatching another postseason opponent, Thomasville football will once again welcome a school from the western part of the state into Cushwa Stadium on Friday, this time for the third round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs.
The Bulldogs’ 21-0 shutout of Swain County last week sets the stage for a pair of one-loss teams to battle for the right to extend their season. Thomasville (11-1) will host Draughn High School after the visitors from Valdese secured a runaway 35-10 victory over Mitchell, the school that ended the Bulldogs’ 2021 season.
Against a different mountain opponent this season, the Bulldogs reversed their fortune by grinding out a three-score win over the Maroon Devils.
“These guys heard all week about mountain football, flatlanders,” THS coach Kevin Gillespie said. “It’s not beneath me to try to use that and everything I can [as bulletin-board material], so I told them. These guys come down the mountain and they think that they’re physical and we’re not around here. So I challenged them, and I thought they did a really good job. I thought we were the more physical team, and I thought the score reflected that.”
A game that was often played between the 20s tilted Thomasville’s way due in large part to an opportunistic defense unit that forced a fumble, scored a touchdown, recorded an interception, and a clutch special teams unit that blocked a punt. A pair of juniors were at the heart of all of it. Jalen Thomas blocked the punt in the first quarter, corralled an interception at the end of the game and caught a touchdown pass, while Taj Gabriel also accounted for one of the team’s three scores when he recovered a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter.
“Hats off to the defense,” Gillespie said. “They came up big, they kept giving us the ball back. They stopped them down here when we needed them to. This was a great team win. [Thomas] has been making plays all year; that’s the kind of player he is. We’ve got quite a few of them.”
One such player who made plays in crucial moments last week was Shamon Smith. The Bulldogs’ back logged 13 carries and 152 yards, salting the game away in the third quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run that gave the home team its final margin.
“He’s turned it up another notch the last part of the season and into the playoffs,” Gillespie said of Smith.
Quarterback Janhri Luckey provided efficiency during a contest in which the Devils attempted to minimize Thomasville’s possessions. In the 35 plays the Bulldogs ran from scrimmage, Luckey carried on seven of them for 38 yards, threw five passes and completed two of them, including the 33-yard touchdown to Thomas to open the scoring.
Thomasville, the No. 3 seed in the 1-A Western Region, will have its hands full with the sixth-seeded opponent this week. The Wildcats not only match the Bulldogs in record this season, but also average 46.8 points per game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
