EAST BEND — Thomasville went into halftime Friday night frustrated, hamstrung by penalties, injuries and a goose egg on the scoreboard.
Senior Janhri Luckey provided a calming presence in the second half at Forbush, and the results were stark. After trailing 6-0 heading into the locker room, the Bulldogs (3-0) emerged from intermission with a rejuvenated run game and hit several opportunistic plays through the air to tally four touchdowns and polish off a 26-13 road victory.
Thomasville coach Kevin Gillespie came away proud of his team’s response, replacing disappointment and a bitter taste with a sense of accomplishment.
“We didn’t handle adversity in the first half well at all,” Gillespie said. “We were making mistakes, we were arguing with each other. It was embarrassing what we did. I challenged them at halftime in a nice way, and I think they responded very well.
“We found a way. These guys hopefully will learn a lesson. We came out and played for each other in the second half.”
Sophomore Kevin Robinson got the weary travelers on the board three minutes and 20 seconds into the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge that tied the score at 6. Following a Falcon touchdown by Regan Ramey with 3:41 to go in the period, Robinson broke away in the open field on the next play from scrimmage for a 63-yard score. The Bulldogs went for a two-point conversion, but the team was stopped short to preserve a one-point advantage.
The lead was short-lived. Jalen Harris intercepted Forbush’s next pass attempt, and Luckey was able to capitalize on that turnover with a go-ahead, 24-yard touchdown completion to Jalen Powers. The signal-caller would put the game on ice seven minutes later on a 46-yard scamper that provided the final margin.
“Janhri Luckey — you’re down to your third-string quarterback and he puts balls on a dime when we have to,” Gillespie said. “That guy’s a warrior. I’ll go to war with him any day.”
Gillespie credited his offensive line and backfield tandem of Robinson and Shamon Smith for wearing down the Forbush defense. The Bulldogs were able to salt away their victory efficiently in the fourth quarter by utilizing a downhill rushing attack that punished their opponents for the fatigue that wore on them as the game wore on.
“They had a good game plan,” Gillespie said. “They came in and changed up what they did on film, tried to play a little smashmouth. They mixed up what they did on defense from what we had seen, but they had a lot of guys that had to play both ways, and they got gassed.
“Fortunately for us, we were able to sub a little bit, keep our guys somewhat fresh and then we just put the hammer on them with two backs in the second half.”
Thomasville returns home Friday for its annual showdown with Salisbury and what will finally be the team’s home opener. The team had to postpone what was supposed to be its first game at Cushwa this year. Instead the Hornets arrive in the Chair City as winners of their last three.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.