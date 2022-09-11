EAST BEND — Thomasville went into halftime Friday night frustrated, hamstrung by penalties, injuries and a goose egg on the scoreboard.

Senior Janhri Luckey provided a calming presence in the second half at Forbush, and the results were stark. After trailing 6-0 heading into the locker room, the Bulldogs (3-0) emerged from intermission with a rejuvenated run game and hit several opportunistic plays through the air to tally four touchdowns and polish off a 26-13 road victory.

