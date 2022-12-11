THOMASVILLE — Excitement continues to build around Thomasville basketball as the program that won 22 games last year has now picked off two more against teams that handed the Bulldogs losses last season.

On Friday, the most recent to fall victim to the boys’ squad was Salisbury in an early-season conference rivalry tilt. Led by 19 points from Johnathan Gladden and 16 from Bryce McCoy, Thomasville (2-1) took down the Hornets, 63-61, for a second time in the squads’ last four meetings dating back to last season.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos