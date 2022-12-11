THOMASVILLE — Excitement continues to build around Thomasville basketball as the program that won 22 games last year has now picked off two more against teams that handed the Bulldogs losses last season.
On Friday, the most recent to fall victim to the boys’ squad was Salisbury in an early-season conference rivalry tilt. Led by 19 points from Johnathan Gladden and 16 from Bryce McCoy, Thomasville (2-1) took down the Hornets, 63-61, for a second time in the squads’ last four meetings dating back to last season.
The team has now avenged two of its six losses from last season, with the latest success coming on the heels of a four-point victory over Walkertown two days earlier.
“This was the first game I really thought we locked in defensively,” Bulldogs coach Ann Ferguson said. “We guarded by committee, did a really good job sticking to the game plan and didn’t have lapses. I thought we did a great job keeping them off the glass, and we attacked the offensive glass.”
By remaining disciplined on both ends of the floor, Thomasville managed to secure a second-quarter lead of nine points, but the margin was trimmed to 30-27 going into the break. Salisbury opened the second half by briefly taking the lead before swapping the advantage throughout much of the third and fourth quarters. A pivotal sequence in the final four minutes saw Thomasville grab a 55-54 lead and then manage to maintain the edge for the last 3:54 of the contest.
Juke Harris managed a game-high 26 points for Salisbury, but had to work for every point. In addition to being their team’s leading scorers, Gladden and McCoy took turns guarding Harris while the rest of the team contained the other Hornet starters, holding all of them, including Mike Geter, to single digits in the scoring column. Geter finished with eight points.
The win is a considerable shot in the arm for Thomasville, which enjoyed the buzz in the building at Brown Finch Gymnasium after beating the defending Central Carolina 1-A/2-A Conference champs for a second straight year.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight for about 30 seconds, and then we’ve got to get ready for a three-game week,” Ferguson said of the current week’s schedule, which includes games against Ledford, Central Davidson and West Davidson. “There are still things we need to work on. We’ve got to continue to attack the basket and gain a little bit more flow ely [offensively].”
In the girls’ game, Salisbury prevailed 56-5. Kyla Bryant led the Hornets with 14 points. Madison Pouncey and Anibras Taylor got on the board for Thomasville, netting three and two points, respectively.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.