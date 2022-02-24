THOMASVILLE
A flurry of 3-pointers early in Tuesday’s first-round matchup with Alleghany County proved to be the cushion Thomasville boys basketball needed to come away with a 67-56 victory over the Trojans at Brown Finch Gymnasium.
A quartet of treys to start play in the game’s opening four minutes allowed the Bulldogs to build a 12-4 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter. That edge would turn out to be significant down the stretch as a plucky Alleghany squad refused to back down.
Watching its lead — which remained in double figures for much of the contest — slip to just five points with 5:06 left to play, the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the NCHSAA 1-A state playoffs turned to its upperclassmen leaders in the closing minutes. Point guard Janhri Luckey made off with a steal in the closing minutes of the game and converted a layup to extend the edge back to three possessions, and the Bulldogs salted it away with free throws in the final minute.
“Playoffs are all about survive and advance,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “There are no easy games. Now, more so than in the regular season, you play a team and both teams know tonight could be the last night, so they’re going to throw everything they have and all the energy and all the adrenaline at you. Hats off to Alleghany. I thought they did a really good job of that, and they didn’t want to go home.”
The Trojans (9-12) proved their resilience in the way they battled back from a 33-18 halftime deficit. Methodically working its way back in the third, Alleghany thwarted Thomasville’s efforts to get out and run in the third quarter. The Bulldogs were forced mostly into a midrange game, and the assortment of jumpers and floaters weren’t falling for the home team.
“We let them control the tempo a little bit too much in the third quarter,” Ferguson said. “I thought for the rest of the game, we did a much better job with ball movement than we did in the third quarter. In the third quarter, we kind of stalled out. I think that plays hand in hand.”
In the fourth, it was the depth of the Bulldogs that once again stood out. Despite chipping away in the middle minutes of the ball game, the Trojans hit a wall inside of four minutes to go and could not recover.
Johnathan Gladden finished with 18 points to pace Thomasville. Jabrii Carolina had 13 and Lymeake Washington tallied 11.
“I really believe that if we do what we’ve been working on, what we want to do, then we have a chance to be successful,” Ferguson said.
Postseason action was scheduled at press time to continue Thursday night, with Thomasville set to play host to Swain County. Check back in the upcoming edition of the TIMES for results from action in round two.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
