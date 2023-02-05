THOMASVILLE — A single game remains in Thomasville basketball’s regular season, one contest offering a chance to punctuate league play and head into the conference tournament with a head of steam.
That momentum largely depends on the Bulldogs’ ability to maintain their poise as they enter Lexington High School on Friday night with a chance to clinch a second straight 20-win season. The difficulty of that task was apparent last week, as the team battles through nagging injuries.
“It’s a rivalry week, so the worst thing that we can do is overlook anybody,” Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson said. “We’re going to rest up and kind of recuperate a little bit. One game at a time, one day at a time, see what we can do better and take it from there.
“I hope that we still have a lot of season left, so we’re trying not to let little issues become big issues.”
The Bulldogs (18-4, 9-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) were able to mitigate the concern Friday in a 59-39 win over Kernersville’s Leadership Academy at Brown Finch Gymnasium. Neither Bryce McCoy or Johnathan Gladden — two of the team’s three leading scorers — saw the floor in the second half as they nursed injuries in hopes of being at full strength for the regular-season finale.
Dameyon Gathings led the home team with 16 points in a role he had not before occupied for Thomasville. Malachi Knight added 11 for the Bulldogs, and they were able to establish control of the game early.
“I thought that tonight we had some guys step up off the bench, which allowed us to not have to push those guys and risk something small becoming something big,” Ferguson said. “Dameyon Gathings has had probably his best three-game stretch of his varsity career.”
A 17-7 lead at the end of one swelled to 41-25 by the time the third period concluded, and Thomasville tallied 18 points in the fourth, the most in any one of the game’s four periods.
In the girls’ game, the Bulldogs got 14 points from Laila Johnson, but ultimately fell short in a 44-30 win for the Leadership Academy.
Thomasville trailed by only six at the end of three quarters and appeared to have its best chance to secure the first win of the season. Though the Falcons (17-4) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to salt away the victory, it was an encouraging showing from Thomasville, which matched its highest scoring output of the season.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
