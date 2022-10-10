THOMASVILLE — Homecoming at Cushwa Stadium last week provided Thomasville football another stage to showcase the resilience that coach Kevin Gillespie said has impressed the team’s leadership.
The shorthanded Bulldogs notched their sixth victory of the season Friday in a 26-8 win over South Davidson. Shamon Smith once again controlled the clock and the scoreboard, making it four touchdowns in two weeks with a score against the Wildcats.
“These guys, I’m so proud of them,” Gillespie said. “We have struggled — no doubt about it. We have struggled with injuries, but it’s the next man up. We’re sticking guys in, we’re playing guys who haven’t played in a position. They very easily could have [quit], with everything going on yet again, with another very ugly game penalty-wise, very one-sided.”
Thomasville (6-1, 3-1 Central Carolina 2-A) got on the board with a Kevin Robinson 3-yard touchdown run eight minutes into the first quarter. Charles Norman followed that up in the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown reception on a throw from Janhri Luckey that made the score 14-0.
South cut the deficit with 21 seconds until intermission with a passing score and converted the two-point conversion, bringing the edge to just six at the half. That’s as close as the Wildcats would come, as the Bulldog defense bowed up and kept their opponents from scoring in the game’s final two quarters.
“I’m going to tell you, there at the end when it counted, No. 5 [Smith] said get on my back boys, we are going and they’re not going to beat us,” Gillespie said. “That was big. That was a boost to our team.”
Keshawn Carpenter’s 21-yard TD reception in the third quarter gave Thomasville breathing room, extending the lead to 20-8. Smith took over the fourth quarter, despite having a 98-yard run called back on a penalty. He returned to the end zone with 5:44 to go to seal the deal.
“It’s hard when you’re that young, every time you go out and there’s success, you’ve got to look out and see a yellow flag,” Gillespie said. “I’m just so proud of them. … I thought our defense did a good job in that second half, even when they had a short field, I thought we did a good job bowing our necks, holding them out. Ugly, but we found a way to win.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.