SPENCER — An opportunity to gain a leg up on the competition for the top spot in the Central Carolina Conference race fell by the wayside on Tuesday for Thomasville baseball, which lost 8-5 at North Rowan.

With their freshman ace on the bump, the Bulldogs weren’t able to replicate the success they’ve had at Finch Field and at Salisbury this season. The Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 CCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and though both offenses exchanged blows in the middle innings, Thomasville couldn’t quite overcome the slow start.

