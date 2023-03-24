SPENCER — An opportunity to gain a leg up on the competition for the top spot in the Central Carolina Conference race fell by the wayside on Tuesday for Thomasville baseball, which lost 8-5 at North Rowan.
With their freshman ace on the bump, the Bulldogs weren’t able to replicate the success they’ve had at Finch Field and at Salisbury this season. The Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 CCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and though both offenses exchanged blows in the middle innings, Thomasville couldn’t quite overcome the slow start.
“Those early things were what killed us, pop flies and easy fly balls,” McGuckin said. “Once we got into it and got grooving, we started hitting it deep. We’ve got to get more bats on balls and see the ball well.”
Though he drove in a run at the plate, it was a struggle on the mound for Travail Barnes, a rarity this year for the freshman hurler who is 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA. After staking the Cavaliers to a 3-0 lead, Thomasville battled back. The team scored a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Jaylen Henry went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the success they found getting runners on base sometimes didn’t carry over in the latter portion of innings, including the seventh, when Henry was stranded on third.
The setback against North Rowan notwithstanding, Barnes and the Bulldogs have found a new measure of success this season. They will look to continue that this week as they have another home-and-home series with one of their 2-A leaguemates.
Thomasville (5-3, 2-1 CCC) was scheduled to face off with the Cavaliers again on Friday, followed by two against West Davidson. It’s a pivotal stretch with a team needing wins to keep pace with South Davidson, which sported a 3-0 league mark as of Wednesday.
“We didn’t capitalize on [opportunities] all the way through,” McGuckin said of Tuesday’s game with North Rowan. “Hopefully we can fix that on Friday and get ready for West Davidson.”
