A run to the Elite 8 of the NCHSAA 1-A state playoffs reached its conclusion Tuesday as Thomasville’s boys basketball came up on the short end of an 81-62 final in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Having dispensed of their opponents in the first three rounds of the postseason, the Bulldogs were unable to overcome an early double-digit deficit. After falling behind by 17 at halftime, Thomasville couldn’t claw its way back against a Hayesville squad led by a Division-I athlete. Senior Jake Mctaggart had 28 points for the Yellow Jackets, and teammate Kolbe Ashe — who recently broke a 66-year-old state record for consecutive free throws made — added 17.
Before Mctaggart lines up to play football for Charlotte in the fall, he will continue his dominant run through the 1-A playoffs after helping extend his team’s winning streak to 26 games. The program is chasing an unbeaten season and the school’s first state title since 2004.
“That is a really well-rounded team, and they’re very good at doing what they want to do,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “They were on their home court, they have a great atmosphere, they were making their shots, and so that’s really tough. I thought we gave them too many open looks. The biggest thing … that we just cannot get a handle on is that we gave up too many straight line drives down the middle.
“Ball gets in the middle, it gets kicked out to shooters and they make that shot, you’re just going to be in trouble.”
Any scouting report for Hayesville begins with its dynamic duo of Mctaggart and Ashe, but part of the difficulty that the Bulldogs faced was that complementary players for Hayesville stepped up in the fourth round. Logan Caldwell tallied seven early points as part of the first-quarter scoring barrage and hit a pair of 3s on his way to 14 of the Yellow Jackets’ 81 points.
Ethan Hooper and Asher Brown also logged significant minutes and helped pitch in on the boards to exploit one of the few bugaboos of the Bulldogs throughout the season.
“[Mctaggart] is going to get his points, because he is such a force down in the paint,” Ferguson said. “You cannot afford for other guys to get hot. Again, I think that we were giving them too many looks. They’re a team that loves to penetrate, they love to kick to the open shooter, and we just got ourselves in a hole that we just frankly couldn’t come out of.”
Janhri Luckey led the way for Thomasville with 18 points. Johnathan Gladden contributed 16, and the visitors became the first team to score at least 60 points on Hayesville all season.
Nestled in the mountains just east of Murphy, Hayesville presented several logistical challenges on and off the court for the Bulldogs. A four-and-a-half hour bus ride in a regional semifinal to take on the No. 1 seed, playing on its home court for a fourth straight playoff game, was the No. 4 seed Thomasville’s reward. Co-champions of a split Central Carolina 1-A/2-A Conference, the Bulldogs were able to take care of business on their home court in their first three postseason games, but could not extend its stay.
“I’m not going to blame it on travel or anything like that,” Ferguson said. “We just ran into a really good ball team, and tonight, they were the better team.”
