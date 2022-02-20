DAVIDSON COUNTY — Fresh off a run to the final of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament, Thomasville’s boys basketball began the week as the No. 4 seed in the West Region of the NCHSAA 1-A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs won two of their three contests last week before losing the rubber match of its season series with Salisbury, 83-68. Following a quarterfinal victory at home over East Davidson, Thomasville headed to Lexington High School for a semifinal matchup with North Rowan.
Having grabbed an early 15-4 lead Thursday, the Bulldogs surrendered a 22-6 extended run and saw the Cavaliers grab a 26-21 lead. That advantage would be short-lived, however, as Thomasville would reclaim the lead minutes later, take a 45-35 edge into halftime and never trail again, defeating North Rowan 86-76.
“They were getting a lot of rebounds; they’re too athletic to not box out,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “That’s going to be something that we’re going to try to fix with this really quick turnaround for tomorrow.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, it wasn’t something that would be remedied in 24 hours. Salisbury maintained a significant rebounding advantage over Ferguson’s group on Friday, attacking the glass, getting second and third-chance opportunities while also keeping Thomasville from doing likewise.
“That’s something where we’re going to be outsized a lot, and we know that,” Ferguson said. “It’s something that obviously we’ve stressed, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do it or we’re not. We just didn’t make it a priority tonight, we didn’t put a body on them and it showed. In my opinion, that’s why we lost.”
Janhri Luckey led the way in the semis with 21 points. Jalen Henry added 17, Jabrii Carolina had 15, C.J. Dickerson chipped in 12 and Lymeake Washington tallied 11.
In the final, it was Luckey with 27, Johnathan Gladden with 12 and Dickerson with 11.
Thomasville trimmed a double-digit Hornet lead to six midway through the fourth, but could get no closer down the stretch. Reeling from losing the battle on the boards, the Bulldogs were unable to make up for the vast number of extra opportunities the champs received.
“They were the better team tonight,” Ferguson said of Salisbury. “They’re a good team, they executed their game plan very well and they attacked the offensive glass very well. I certainly feel like, if we box out — even though they were shooting the ball well, how many of their shots came from second and third-chance opportunities? — even half of the time that we didn't, you've got a very tight ball game."
Postseason action was scheduled at press time to begin Tuesday night, with Thomasville set to play host to Alleghany High School. Check back in the upcoming edition of the TIMES for results from action in round one.
