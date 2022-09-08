THOMASVILLE — A week after netting the first tie of the young season, Thomasville soccer played what coach Brandon Staton called the team’s best outing to date.
Despite dropping Wednesday’s contest 9-0 to defending Central Carolina 2-A Conference champion Salisbury, the Bulldogs made it into the 82nd minute before the knockout blow came. With seven Bulldog freshmen seeing significant playing time this season, Staton came away impressed by how his young squad responded to the challenge from the Hornets, who made the fourth round of the state playoffs last year.
“That was the best 30 minutes, probably, we’ve played,” Staton said. “Even though we played really good last game, I thought this was much better. … It was a step up to [match] their intensity. They score a couple, we get down and it’s hard.”
The Bulldogs (0-3-1) picked up right where they left off a week ago after battling Southwestern Randolph to a 1-1 stalemate by carrying a scoreless tie with Salisbury into the 24th minute. A pair of goals with 16 and 14 minutes until halftime, respectively, broke open the game for the talented Hornets (4-2).
Two more tallies made it 4-0 at intermission, but Staton made note of a few tremendous saves by freshman goalkeeper Edgardo Joya and the Bulldogs’ ability to create looks at the net in the open field.
“We had some opportunities,” Staton said. “I just don’t know. We just couldn’t turn the gear. We were stuck. I don’t know what happened. We played good; I thought we executed much better, the pressure, made some good passes, made some good stops. As a team, we just had a couple bad passes. They made a couple of plays, and we get down. Now we’re fighting a battle going up the hill again.”
Having lost the momentum, Staton said his youthful group were unable to restore their confidence. The Hornets peppered the Thomasville net with shots, converting five in the second half. Several adjustments have been made on the fly this season, causing a re-shuffling of the lineup which contributed to the Bulldogs’ ineffectiveness in stopping the barrage.
“I don’t have a really good midfield, because I had to drop my best midfielder back to defense,” Staton said. “Once my kid that had a concussion comes back this week, that will help out. I can move [Juan Leon Camacho] back to midfield. I was telling them, we play defense but we don’t have that transition with somebody in the midfield controlling it.
“We play defense, kick it, but we don’t have anybody to get it from here to there.”
Thomasville jumps back into conference play Monday with a showdown at North Rowan.
