THOMASVILLE — A week after netting the first tie of the young season, Thomasville soccer played what coach Brandon Staton called the team’s best outing to date.

Despite dropping Wednesday’s contest 9-0 to defending Central Carolina 2-A Conference champion Salisbury, the Bulldogs made it into the 82nd minute before the knockout blow came. With seven Bulldog freshmen seeing significant playing time this season, Staton came away impressed by how his young squad responded to the challenge from the Hornets, who made the fourth round of the state playoffs last year.

