THOMASVILLE — Finch Field was the home of an untraditional twin bill on Wednesday.

The first of two games was the continuation of a nail biter that started the night before. South came away with a 5-4 win in the first of a two-game set between the Wildcats and Thomasville on Wednesday. The first contest was continued from Tuesday when a lighting malfunction suspended play in Denton. Play resumed with extra innings Wednesday at Finch Field.

