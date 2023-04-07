THOMASVILLE — Finch Field was the home of an untraditional twin bill on Wednesday.
The first of two games was the continuation of a nail biter that started the night before. South came away with a 5-4 win in the first of a two-game set between the Wildcats and Thomasville on Wednesday. The first contest was continued from Tuesday when a lighting malfunction suspended play in Denton. Play resumed with extra innings Wednesday at Finch Field.
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning, the Wildcats tied the score in the bottom half before the lighting issue interrupted the proceedings. Thomasville picked up a run in the eighth and one in the ninth, but South was equal to the task, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth and winning it in the ninth on a balk.
“Four passed balls killed us,” said Thomasville coach Mike McGuckin. “It’s tied 2-2 at the end of seven, and we play the eighth here. We couldn’t put the bat on the ball, and we made errors. That’s what it comes down to.”
In the second game, South scored one run in each of the first three innings, adding another three in the fourth. The Bulldogs would not go away. Just as South assumed a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth and it appeared the Wildcats might run away with it, the Bulldogs crept back with a run in the bottom half of the fourth and two in the fifth, making the score 7-4.
Thomasville then turned a triple play in the top half of the sixth when a line out to center field caught the runner on second wandering off the base. The throw came into second, and finally, the throw home to get the runner from third trying to tag up and score.
South came back with another run in the seventh, though, giving the Bulldogs one last chance to come back from a four-run deficit in their half.
Barnes led off with a double, Henry got hit by a pitch, but a pair of strikeouts left only one out for Charles Norman to do damage. He never got the chance. Norman drew a walk to load the bases for David Canty. Unfortunately for the home team, the dam never broke and a strikeout to end things left a bitter taste for the Bulldogs in an 8-4 defeat.
“We went out there and tried our best and didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” McGuckin said. “We’ve got spring break, so we’re going to take the next couple days, forget about baseball and just go on from there. We have East Davidson the week after we get back. Hopefully we can just grind it out, keep it close with East Davidson and just try to win as many as we can, and hope that somehow we can get into the playoffs.”
Thomasville’s four-game skid drops the Bulldogs (6-7, 3-5 Central Carolina) below .500 for the first time all season. The two wins for the Wildcats (7-6, 6-2 CCC) allowed them to clinch the conference’s automatic berth in the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs.
