THOMASVILLE — While Thomasville’s girls basketball got an early start to the holidays, its boys team was conducting business as usual last week in anticipation of its participation in the Davidson Randolph Christmas Classic this week.
The Bulldogs cruised to a 69-44 victory over Jamestown’s College Prep & Leadership Academy on Thursday. A tenacious defense allowed Thomasville to complete the early portion of its schedule on a high note.
In winning four of its first six games, Ann Ferguson’s squad has proven adept at limiting opposing scorers below their season averages. The team only allowed 46 points two days prior to Oak Grove, even in defeat.
Offensively, Thomasville jumped out to a hot start against “The Point” with a 24-point first quarter, opening the game on a 15-2 run and only surrendering five total points in the initial period. Jamestown’s magnet school was unable to fully recover from the sideways start.
“It’s a mark of basketball maturity in terms of we like to feel good, we like to see some shots go in,” Ferguson said of the quick start. “If we can get a couple early shots to drop, we know that there’s a good chance we’re going to have a pretty good night. But we struggle at times, if the shots aren’t going in, to find our ground. I thought we found our footing pretty early tonight.”
Without its top perimeter defender, Thomasville managed to put forth its customary defensive effort despite the absence of Lymeake Washington due to a migraine. Ferguson said he was held out of the final game before the holiday as a precaution.
The win capped a six-day stretch in which the Bulldogs surrendered just 28, 46 and 44 points to West Davidson, Oak Grove and The Point, respectively. The most recent was a nice bounceback performance after its second loss of the season to the Grizzlies.
Thomasville was scheduled to begin Christmas tournament action on Monday, opening with Southwestern Randolph.
“I thought we improved on the mistakes we made Tuesday night, and so we’re going to take what we didn’t do well tonight and improve on that in the Christmas tournament,” Ferguson said. “I really like the format of the Christmas tournament this year. We’re going to see some different teams, and I hope we’ll be challenged in different ways to where we will be ready for conference play to start back up again after this.”
