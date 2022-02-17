THOMASVILLE
A week after a 58-point victory over its crosstown rival, Thomasville’s boys basketball notched its third win of the season against East Davidson on Monday.
This time, that win came in the first round of the conference tournament and put the Bulldogs through to play North Rowan in the semis. At press time, that game was scheduled for Thursday.
Johnathan Gladden led Thomasville with 17 points, and three other Bulldog players scored in double figures to put away the guests at Brown Finch Gymnasium. CJ Dickerson had 16, Lymeake Washington tallied 12 and Bryce McCoy added 10.
The game’s first 12 minutes were marked by a sluggish start for Thomasville and a spirited effort to keep things close by the Golden Eagles. Trailing just 31-28 midway through the second quarter, East lost its momentum before the half and entered intermission with a 47-31 deficit.
“A mark of maturity is bringing the same level of intensity every single night, and I don’t think that we did that tonight,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “I thought we picked things up in the second half. All the credit to East. It seemed like they couldn’t miss a shot there for a little while. They showed up to play, and we just weren’t intense and we just weren’t really good, frankly, in the first half. I thought they outplayed us, but then we picked it up in the second half and got the win.”
East was dealing with the absence of four key players Monday. That lack of depth showed up in the game’s final 20 minutes, and so despite the early run that put them in the driver’s seat early, the Eagles stumbled down the stretch.
“We ran out of legs,” East coach Nick Slate said. “I’ve got four players that got into a little altercation Friday night, so we’re short handed. … We moved the ball well, I thought, for the most part. I was proud of that. We shot the 3-ball well early. I think we started relying on it too much, and just trying to play at their pace, we can’t do that for 32 minutes.
“It was a matter of time before we ran out of legs, especially trying to play at that pace.”
Thomasville, which moved to 18-4 on the season, was able to push the tempo and get up and down the floor with its 10-man rotation, exhausting the Eagles’ ability to keep the score within striking distance. A gallant effort was not enough for East to pull off its first win of the season in an upset over the regular season co-conference champions.
“I think I had two guys that played 32 minutes,” Slate said. “That’s tough. Injury bug got us; we lost two seniors to injury early [in the season]. One of them didn’t play, and the other I think played four games. I had another guy removed not long ago. It’s an uphill battle when you’re fighting numbers, but I’m proud of the way they played tonight.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
