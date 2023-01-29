THOMASVILLE — Answering the bell once again, Thomasville basketball responded to a challenging week by stacking three more wins in the span of four days.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs (15-4, 7-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) notched a win over a highly-regarded 2-A contender in South Granville, 60-55 in overtime, two days after they defeated North Rowan to remain atop their 1-A conference standings. Thomasville then turned around and beat West Davidson 67-27 on Friday to establish a clear path to the CCC’s top 1-A seed.
“These are the games where you can see improvement,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said following the win over South Granville. “I thought we handled overtime better tonight than we did a week ago (in a loss to Chapel Hill). Every day we’re taking steps forward to improve.”
Bryce McCoy led Thomasville with 18 points against the Vikings, and Janhri Luckey added 11. The home team maintained a five-point lead at the break, which stretched to nine in the third quarter, before the visitors tied it in the fourth.
In the extra session, Elliott Graham scored all four of his points, driving for a key layup with 41.8 seconds to go to give the Bulldogs a 58-55 advantage and hitting both of his free throws down the stretch. That extra lift, combined with a couple hustle plays from McCoy and Luckey, seemed to be the difference between a narrow victory and the three-point OT loss to Chapel Hill.
The Bulldogs added three opponents to the schedule this season and went 2-1 in those games, with the latest representing the final nonconference challenge before the postseason. Ferguson said the three extra opponents presented opportunities to face height, speed, zone and man defenses her team doesn’t see routinely.
“More than anything, when we were putting together the nonconference schedule this offseason, we wanted to be challenged in as many different ways as possible,” Ferguson said. “This year, we’ve kind of added looks from different parts of the state with the three we added in South Granville, Chapel Hill and Mount Airy.”
In the girls game, South Granville was able to run away with a 40-17 victory led by Alayah Flower’s 14 points. Kimora Lewis and Zamiyah Taylor both had four points for Thomasville, which trailed by only two in the second quarter. The Vikings (3-16) broke open the game by extending a four-point halftime lead with a 23-4 extended run to close the game.
The Bulldog girls also took another step forward Friday in a 33-21 defeat to West Davidson. Both of those contests against the Vikings and Green Dragons marked the smallest margin of victory for Thomasville opponents this season.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.