THOMASVILLE — Answering the bell once again, Thomasville basketball responded to a challenging week by stacking three more wins in the span of four days.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs (15-4, 7-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) notched a win over a highly-regarded 2-A contender in South Granville, 60-55 in overtime, two days after they defeated North Rowan to remain atop their 1-A conference standings. Thomasville then turned around and beat West Davidson 67-27 on Friday to establish a clear path to the CCC’s top 1-A seed.

