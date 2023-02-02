SPENCER — Two Central Carolina Conference games remain on the regular season slate for Thomasville basketball, and the Bulldogs need wins over East Davidson and Lexington to clinch at least a share of the regular season conference title.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs (17-4, 9-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) defeated North Rowan, 52-47, a day after they bested South Davidson to go 4-0 against their 1-A conference opponents this season. Even without its leading scorer Wednesday, the team squeaked out that final victory over the Cavaliers with a lock-down defensive effort.

