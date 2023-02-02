SPENCER — Two Central Carolina Conference games remain on the regular season slate for Thomasville basketball, and the Bulldogs need wins over East Davidson and Lexington to clinch at least a share of the regular season conference title.
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs (17-4, 9-1 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A) defeated North Rowan, 52-47, a day after they bested South Davidson to go 4-0 against their 1-A conference opponents this season. Even without its leading scorer Wednesday, the team squeaked out that final victory over the Cavaliers with a lock-down defensive effort.
“The whole game was tough,” Bulldogs’ coach Ann Ferguson said. “There are certain games where you know both teams are going to bring everything they have. We played last night, they didn’t play last night. [Bryce] McCoy was a game-time decision. We held him out … just to play on the safe side. A starter was down, and guys have to step up, play hard. … When it came down to it, it was going to have to be defense to lead to the offense.”
In the game’s most pivotal moments, that defense rose to the occasion, as Thomasville outscored the Cavaliers 7-2 in the final four minutes. Janhri Luckey’s three steals in the last two minutes, his layup off one of those turnovers and the point guard’s ability to knock down three of four free throws in the last 55 seconds helped salt away the victory.
Malachi Knight led the Bulldogs with 17 points, and Elliott Graham played extra minutes as a two-way spark plug. Though he had just four points, his rebounds and contributions to Thomasville’s gang rebounding philosophy ensured North Rowan couldn’t get many extra possessions.
“Elliott is the ultimate guy who’s going to do all the things that don’t get recognized in a stat book,” Ferguson said. “He may not always be the guy who gets the rebound, but he’s the guy who boxed so that his teammate could get the rebound.
“I think we’re seeing more and more production out of our post guys, which is huge because that’s making us a more complete team.”
George Maxwell and Jayden Polk had 18 and 13 to pace the Cavaliers (10-11, 5-4 CCC), which led for much of the night and played remarkably well defensively in their own right. The zone the team plays gave the Bulldogs fits for most of the contest, and being without McCoy was almost enough to cost Thomasville its second conference loss.
“We had guys who played more minutes last night than we would have liked,” Ferguson said. “South Davidson’s got a great squad this year. That’s not an easy game. … There were times [against North Rowan] when we would get the ball down the floor and we would let our foot off the gas. I think that was fatigue more than anything else.”
In the girls game, North Rowan waltzed away with a 60-16 victory led by Bailee Goodlett’s 24 points. Kimora Lewis and Anibras Taylor had nine and six points, respectively, for Thomasville.
The Cavaliers turned a 28-12 halftime lead into a 44-point margin of victory.
The Bulldogs return to the court against East Davidson on Tuesday to begin the final week of the regular season.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
