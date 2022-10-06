THOMASVILLE — A tightly-contested conference tilt between Thomasville and North Rowan on the soccer field Wednesday ended in a 3-3 tie at Allen Brown Athletic Complex.

After swapping goals in both halves of regulation, the teams shut each other out in a 10-minute overtime session and played five more minutes before Erik Quintana scored what appeared to be the game winner. Unfortunately for Thomasville (2-11-2), the scoring wasn’t over. North Rowan tied it with a minute to go, and neither side was able to break through in the final 60 seconds.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos