THOMASVILLE — A tightly-contested conference tilt between Thomasville and North Rowan on the soccer field Wednesday ended in a 3-3 tie at Allen Brown Athletic Complex.
After swapping goals in both halves of regulation, the teams shut each other out in a 10-minute overtime session and played five more minutes before Erik Quintana scored what appeared to be the game winner. Unfortunately for Thomasville (2-11-2), the scoring wasn’t over. North Rowan tied it with a minute to go, and neither side was able to break through in the final 60 seconds.
Despite his team’s inability to secure the win, Thomasville coach Brandon Staton was pleased by the fight it showed to bounce back from each goal the Cavaliers scored.
“We got down, but we didn’t give up or lose our composure,” Staton said. “We kept playing. I’m proud of them.”
North got on the board 15 minutes into the contest, and Derrick Cabrera answered with a tally in the 38th minute. Arguably the moment of the season for the Bulldogs came in the second half when Juan Leon Camacho tied it at 2 on a beautiful free kick lofted from midfield, approaching 50 yards out.
It wasn’t just on the offensive zone where Thomasville showed strides. Freshman goalie Edgardo Joya was outstanding in net, where he held the opponent to fewer than four goals for a fifth time this season. Those outings came Wednesday, in wins over South Davidson and the Cavaliers earlier this season, a loss to West Davidson and a tie with Southwestern Randolph.
The highlight of the keeper’s night came on a crucial save by Joya, who wiped away a high-percentage chance by North Rowan to keep the score tied at 2 with six minutes remaining in regulation. Their ability to secure the draw means that a postseason berth will be on the line Wednesday when the Bulldogs again host South Davidson.
“We’re young, we’re still learning and we’re still trying to get better,” Staton said. “We’re just gonna keep grinding. We’ve still got seven games left. I wanted to get this ‘W,’ but that’s OK. We beat them earlier in the year, so if we can get South Davidson, I think we’ve earned a playoff berth.”
