LEXINGTON — It should come as no surprise to anyone who follows Thomasville football that coach Kevin Gillespie’s squad throttled Lexington in a rebound performance after last week’s disappointing loss.
The Bulldogs have had a much easier time turning things around this season when tasked with overcoming defeat than in years past. In assessing his team’s ceiling after its latest 48-6 blowout triumph, Gillespie suggested that an unpredictable end to the season could be on the horizon for better or worse.
“They can be as good as they want to be — they really can,” Gillespie said. “But we could exit early if they choose to make mistakes and not play hard and overlook somebody.”
A THS offense mystified by its lowest point total of the season in last week’s 28-21 overtime loss to East Davidson showed just how dominant it can be when it operates on all cylinders. A 67-yard touchdown run by Jabrii Carolina to open the scoring before some fans had even reached their seats was merely a prelude to the outburst that had the visitors on top 42-0 at halftime.
C.J. Dickerson’s 19-yard touchdown run and Carolina’s second score of the night came later in the first quarter and put the Yellowjackets on ice before the Homecoming festivities at Philpott Memorial Stadium could begin.
In the second quarter, it was Charles Norman’s turn to helm the offense. The sophomore took over as signal caller and delivered a 20-yard strike to Lymeake Washington just over a minute into the second period.
Gillespie confirmed that Dickerson was not given the rest of the night off due to injury and instead watched his younger teammates assume control of the game as part of his plan to rest the junior.
“[C.J.] is OK. My plan was that he needed to come back after last week, he needed to make sure he showed himself he was OK,” Gillespie said. “He did. I pulled him out, which was the plan all along, and it worked out.”
Shortly after Norman’s first touchdown pass of the night, it was the defense’s turn to make its mark on the scoreboard. Carolina, who contributes on both sides of the ball, stripped a Lexington ball carrier and rumbled all the way into the end zone for a score midway through the second to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage to 36-0.
Norman wasn’t finished. He led the team into the break with a 42-0 lead after he once again found Washington, this time for a 56-yard pass play with 2:37 left until halftime.
It was a relatively quiet second half, with a running clock milking much of the teams’ opportunities to score, but both did manage to get on the scoreboard after intermission. Lexington’s Kimoni Small, who rushed for 116 yards on just 13 carries, was able to find his way into the end zone in the third quarter. Kevin Robinson rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs, sprinting in for a 20-yard touchdown on the last play of the game to give Thomasville the final 48-6 margin.
THS will now play host to Highland Tech on Friday night, as the team seeks its first playoff victory since 2015 and its first in the Gillespie era.
