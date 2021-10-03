THOMASVILLE — With one regular season game left against a 1-A opponent, Thomasville football seeks to lock down the top seed for the postseason.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 67-6 victory over West Davidson last week in which they netted 423 total yards of offense. Thomasville (5-1) also had touchdowns from its defense and special teams units. Lymeake Washington returned a punt 51 yards to paydirt, as well as an interception for a touchdown.
Jabrii Carolina had three rushing touchdowns and 138 yards on just five carries. Quarterback CJ Dickerson went 3-for-4 with 110 yards passing and a score through the air, as well as one on the ground. After the game, Bulldogs’ head coach Kevin Gillespie remained locked in on the objective and said he hoped his team wouldn’t lose focus due to its performance.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Gillespie said. “Next week is going to be big, because if we can beat South Davidson, we’re going to have the No. 1 seed coming out of the 1-A part of our conference. I tell these guys, to me, it isn’t so much about who we play. It’s about us and getting better and better and better.”
That game against South Davidson comes Friday, when the Bulldogs travel to Denton to face the Wildcats. South (1-4) has 12 points in conference play, coming during a home win over Lexington two weeks ago. Gillespie wasn’t overlooking the Wildcats, saying Friday that the mission remains the same after its most recent blowout win.
“We’ve got to stay focused at getting as good as we can be,” Gillespie said. “Our defense was on the field 37 plays in the first half to our offense’s 10. They got a little tired, they got a little sloppy. They stood up, we got knocked off the ball. There’s a lot of things we can still improve on. Now, the good thing is that they came out and played hard. We didn’t overlook a young West Davidson team. I think we came out, played hard, scored in all phases — special teams, defense, offense.
“We are making strides, but we’ll watch the film and pick out some things that we’ve got to get better on.”
Thomasville only ran 19 plays against the Green Dragons, but made the most of them. Carolina’s touchdowns were from 44, 14 and 58 yards out. Of the remaining 16 plays, Dickerson’s pair of touchdowns, Shamon Smith’s 5-yard scoring dash and Charles Norman’s 38-yard run to paydirt accounted for four of them.
Joseph Baker got the Dragons on the scoreboard midway through the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs had already hung 61 points on the board by that time. They’ll look to continue the momentum in wrapping up the 1-A slate with South before finishing the season with East Davidson and Lexington.
