THOMASVILLE — A week after dispatching Lexington on the road, Thomasville’s boys completed the regular-season sweep of their archrival at home with a 74-67 victory.
The Bulldogs clinched a share of the regular-season conference championship last week with wins over both Lexington and Salisbury, which had previously handed Thomasville its only loss in league play. It was once again a balanced scoring attack that led the way, with Johnathan Gladden putting up 19 points, Janhri Luckey’s 15, CJ Dickerson’s 13 and Jabrii Carolina’s 11.
“Our guys, I really believe, don’t care about who gets the points as long as we’re putting points on the board for the team,” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “I think we’re really organic in how we’re scoring, and I think that’s helped us win. I hope it helps get us some more wins.”
Jumping out to a 22-16 lead at the end of one quarter, Thomasville played from ahead throughout. The Yellow Jackets never allowed the game to get away from them, slowly narrowing the deficit to 53-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
A trey to begin the fourth cut the Bulldogs’ lead to just two points, but that was as close as Lexington would get. Midway through the final period, Thomasville extended the lead back out to nine with 3:43 to play.
“Good teams find a way to win,” Ferguson said. “I thought that we did that tonight. It was a really strange game for us. We played seven games in 12 days, and I thought the fatigue showed a little bit tonight. We had to change up our game plan a little bit, and so I thought in the fourth quarter, we just had some guys step up. Jabrii Carolina got some big rebounds for us, CJ got some big rebounds. Janhri, we always trust with the ball in his hands.
“I just can’t talk about all of them enough.”
Thomasville entered the conference tournament this week with a 17-4 overall record, including an 11-1 league mark. The Bulldogs were scheduled to host their first-round game Monday at Brown Finch Gymnasium.
The Bulldog girls’ team were set to travel to North Rowan for the first round Monday in search of their first win of the season. Thomasville dropped the regular-season finale to Lexington, 53-8.
