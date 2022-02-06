LEXINGTON — Thomasville boys basketball got back on track last week as the Bulldogs handed Lexington a 65-51 defeat in a hostile environment.
Coming off a 21-point loss of its own, Thomasville was able to put last Monday’s Salisbury contest in the rear-view mirror in answering questions that were raised regarding the team’s toughness following its first conference loss.
“We had some bulletin board material this week,” Bulldogs coach Ann Ferguson said. “I think that we have bad nights. Every team does. We buckled down. Again, there were some things we gave up tonight that we don’t really want to give up, but I thought that you saw a lot of fight tonight. You saw our guys with a chip on their shoulder.”
Janhri Luckey led all scorers with 18 points to pace the victors and Lymeake Washington chipped in 12. Thomasville shot the ball exceptionally well in the first half, with Luckey getting things started from beyond the arc. He made three of his four attempts from long range throughout the night, and the team finished with five treys.
Six Bulldog players shot at least 50% from the field, with those six combining to finish the night with 54 of the team’s 65 points.
Leading 43-24 at halftime, the Bulldogs threatened to run away with it. The Yellowjackets trimmed the 19-point lead in the third quarter to 10, drawing to within 47-37 with 4:22 left in the period. What began as a shooting exhibition for Thomasville had slowed to a more manageable pace for the home team as it made its 13-4 run.
“That’s a credit to Lexington,” Ferguson said. “I thought they picked up the pressure defensively in the second half. They came out and pressured us a little bit and we didn’t handle it very well there at the very beginning. Once we kind of settled down and started attacking the basket, things started to look a little bit better.”
In spite of its spirited charge, Lexington couldn’t get over the hump to play the second half with a single-digit margin. Senior Javien Reid was the lone Yellowjacket in double figures with 14 points. In holding the hosts to just 51, Ferguson said the team accomplished its primary goal of bouncing back defensively after nearly giving up 100 to the Hornets.
After that contest, she said her coaching staff and players read what was written about them in the days that followed. The Bulldogs’ rivalry with Lexington never needs any additional motivation, but that is precisely what Ferguson said was provided in the city where no Thomasville player currently with the program had won at the varsity level until Thursday.
“An article was written about us recently that we took a little personally,” Ferguson said. “We’re working hard, and anytime somebody refers to us as ‘Charmin soft,’ that’s certainly something that we’re going to buckle down on to prove everybody wrong. We didn’t do a very good job against Salisbury. We kind of put the attention too much on what they do, at times, so really what we did in the days after the Salisbury game was try to get back to focus on us and doing the things that we think will give us the best shot at winning.”
Preceding the boys’ game, Thomasville’s girls fell to 0-14 after an improved effort from the Bulldogs fell short in a 51-8 final. At press time, West Davidson had turned an 8-7 first-half Thomasville lead into a 21-8 advantage for the Green Dragons courtesy of a 14-0 run.
Check back in upcoming editions of the TIMES for the final of girls and boys’ contests over the weekend, as well as continued coverage of Bulldog athletics.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.