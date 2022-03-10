THOMASVILLE
Looking to build off a 4-8 campaign from last year, Thomasville baseball began its 2022 season this month.
A youth movement across multiple positions will commence for the Bulldogs, with 10 combined freshmen and sophomores making up half the roster. Several of those underclassmen will occupy key positions on the field and are responsible for carrying much of the offensive load this season.
Owen Callicutt had the third-most plate appearances on the team last season as a freshman. Despite playing in only his second year on varsity, the sophomore appears primed for a leap. He opened the season hitting .750 through his first 10 plate appearances with an extra-base hit.
Together with freshman Matthew Bankhead — who was 5-for-8 with five RBIs, a double and a triple in the first three games — Callicutt will be among the keys to an improved 2022 season.
Junior Janhri Luckey also helps anchor the Bulldog defense after finishing second on the team in fielding percentage in 2021. He will look to help improve a unit that struggled last season to an .830 fielding percentage as a team, having committed 39 errors.
In 11 games last season, Luckey hit .280 with 13 stolen bases. With the graduation of Avery Adams and Travis Hunter, who combined to steal 48 bases in 2021 for the Bulldogs, Luckey is now the top returning steals leader from last year’s team.
The Bulldogs’ difficult three-game stretch to open the season left little to show for an offensive outburst that was good for 19 runs in 22 innings. Thomasville (0-3) demonstrated an ability to improve defensively, as the team fielded the first three games at a better clip than it did last year.
Thomasville dropped its season opener 23-1 to High Point Central, then pushed T.W. Andrews to an extra inning in the second outing before eventually falling 11-8 in eight frames of non-conference baseball at Finch Field. The Red Raiders — who scored three runs in the top of the eighth — improved to 1-2 overall.
Bankhead had three hits in that one, including his first triple, and two RBIs to lead Thomasville. DeShawn Holman also had two hits and an RBI, while Jaylen Henry had one hit and three RBIs.
The team also dropped a contest to Kernersville’s Leadership Academy earlier this week by the score of 20-10.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
