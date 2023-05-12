DAVIDSON COUNTY — For a 29th consecutive year, Davidson County staff presented a budget proposal on Monday that includes no property tax increase.
The county’s tax rate is expected to remain at 54 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. According to Davidson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Fred McClure, the property tax rate in Davidson County has remained unchanged since 1994.
Included in the budget are 32 new positions, most of which are concentrated in the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Social Services.
“We’ve got 32 net added positions,” County Manager Casey Smith said. “Two departments are basically driving that, the sheriff’s office and DSS.”
A priority for the county this year has been the intention of the sheriff’s office to improve jail staffing, bringing staff-to-inmate ratios more in line with other counties, as well as to increase patrols. In total, 23 positions are projected to be added to the sheriff’s office, including seven SROs and four detention officers to be added mid-year, as well as 12 more by the end of the year.
Smith said Medicaid expansion necessitated more positions in DSS, which will add 16.
Parks and Recreation will gain three employees and the Economic Development Commission will add one, while Public Health loses 11 grant-funded COVID-related positions which are scheduled to be eliminated.
The county’s total tax base is approximated at $16 billion, with a 96.75% overall blended collection rate. Davidson expects to collect $84 million in property taxes in the upcoming fiscal year, which would represent an increase of $3 million, or 7.6% over the 2022-23 budget.
An annualized cost-of-living increase for employees in 2023 of $500 and an additional 2% per staff member will jump to $500 plus 4% in 2024 by virtue of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Pay Compression Study.
A proposal to appropriate $5.42 million to balance the 2024 budget would still leave the county’s unrestricted fund balance well in excess of the 18% minimum requirement adopted by the board of commissioners in 2008. An increase of 10% is anticipated by Davidson’s wastewater treatment provider, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Commission.
Three of the county’s fire departments propose increasing tax rates to invest in more full-time paid staff and to make capital purchases, and county staff anticipate the replacement of a high-mileage service bus.
Per-pupil funding in education is expected to increase from $1,304 to $1,347, or 3.3%. Total increases in education will result in nearly 4% more than the previous year.
The proposed budget also includes an additional $500,000 for major capital renovations and repairs to educational facilities. Total local funding for major capital for all three school systems is listed at $4.3 million.
The sectors included in the budget are as follows: public safety ($45.7 million, or 27%); education ($35.8 million, or 26%); health and human services ($35.8 million, or 21%); general government ($16.7 million, or 10%); debt service ($15.5 million, or 9%); culture and recreation ($6.22 million, or 4%); economic and physical development ($2.9 million, or 2%); environmental protection ($2.4 million, or 1%); and transportation ($226,317, or <1%).
This balanced budget for the upcoming year is one Smith believes will meet the needs of the county while maintaining bigger-picture goals of keeping the tax rate as is.
“My goal is to hold it where we are and get these things done,” Smith said. “That’s always my goal, and I think that’s probably the goal of this board as it sits today. Can we get there? We’re going to have to be very, very careful with what we do.”
A public hearing on the budget is set for May 22. An additional budget workshop is scheduled for June 1, with the approval of the budget expected later that month.
