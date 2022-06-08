DAVIDSON COUNTY — Government officials in Davidson County continue the process of preparing a proposed $154.8 million budget, most recently undertaking a marathon session during which county department heads presented their requests.
Throughout the month of June, staff and commissioners will work to collaborate on meeting the needs of 28 listed departments in its budget. At the informational June meeting of county commissioners, County Manager Casey Smith attempted to alleviate mounting pressure on a couple of smaller items in the budget that have drawn outsized attention.
One such item is the ongoing discussion between residents, commissioners, staff and school board members regarding a list of books which have come under fire in recent months due to what some are calling “explicit” material. According to Smith, $28,000 was previously appropriated for book purchases in the Davidson County Schools system. He explained to commissioners that after speaking with all three superintendents in the county, it became clear that the two city school systems do not use local dollars to purchase library books.
Smith said he asked Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe to move the $28,000 for another purpose. He acknowledged that Lipe agreed, meaning no local dollars will now be used to buy new library books.
“Now that this process has been openly discussed, folks can do what they need to do,” Smith said.
Part-time positions are included in the county manager’s proposed budget for a pilot program that would allow high school interns to work within county government to fill hard-to-find inspections positions. Board Chairman Steve Shell asked Smith about staff shortages within the department, which provides permit, plan review and inspection services for electrical, mechanical, plumbing and building activities.
Smith said staff members in the inspections department have spent a few weeks “double-timing” it during the week. Shell said he would like to see the need for that to be mitigated.
“Unless it’s absolutely necessary [to work long overtime hours], and sometimes it is, I want our staff to have a life, too,” Shell said. “You [shouldn’t] have to work six, seven days a week to get caught up on paperwork. That’s why I asked if we are adequately staffed.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.