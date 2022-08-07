THOMASVILLE
Visitors to Thomasville this fall will have the opportunity to become immersed in an alternate world.
At 20 Fisher Ferry St., a structure that once housed an industrial furniture plant will soon contain a host of scares which await visitors who haven’t had the chance to enter the former TFI building in decades. What was once an eyesore is undergoing a transformation, now becoming the state’s newest indoor haunted attraction.
“Scream Dreams” is the brainchild of Gus McPherson and Charlie Hargett. Hargett purchased the 3.67 acres and nearly 66,000 square feet of usable space in April 2021, when he set out to create the space for McPherson to help fill with unique creations. In an initial rollout, Scream Dreams will mark the first of what Hargett hopes to be a series of additions that will create a destination for day-cationers from all around.
“I figured we’d create something that takes us into the future, something you don’t get to see every day,” Hargett said. “In two or three years, when this all comes together and we’ve got the [outdoor] barbecue, it’s going to be a place you can come and spend almost an entire day with your family.”
Before the LED park, rooms of illusion or outdoor barbecue amenities — all of which Hargett says are in the preliminary stages of planning — staff members at Scream Dreams seek to create entertaining and terrifying nightmares in the building’s 40 rooms and dark hallways. Ultimately, the first floor of the building will be an escape room, which will double as part of the haunt during the fall season.
Upstairs, Hargett eyes an aesthetic masterpiece.
“I’m really excited about the second floor, because to me, that’s what’s going to bring 5,000 people a week to Thomasville,” Hargett said. “If you can imagine a discovery place for adults … what I’m going to create is 12 rooms of illusion.”
McPherson, the general manager of Scream Dreams, has created haunts in other states and has been designing projects like Scream Dreams since 1976. At a young age, he said he dabbled in doing makeup after being “bitten by the bug” of the horror genre from years of watching films.
Rather than overusing the played-out gore of traditional horror, McPherson and the crew on Fisher Ferry Street are bringing to life the atypical nightmares they conjure. Bringing this sort of concept to the Chair City is what attracted crew members like Daniel Hirt, Austin Satterfield, Rob Paquette and Courtney Small.
“I live here in Thomasville, literally three miutes up the road,” Small said. “It’s exciting for me to see that this kind of place is being built right here in this small town. The idea of it being able to raise tourism in this area and bring more people in is really cool to me, because that gives them the chance to see the town.
“I’m also really excited because when people look back on this years from now, the people that are standing here right now will be able to say ‘We built this. We were part of one of the biggest attractions in North Carolina.’ ”
McPherson, a sculptor whose themed rooms throughout the site took approximately 30 minutes to walk through, has worked alongside Hargett to make use of items left behind by the previous owner, including taxidermy from an unfinished safari-themed putt-putt course. Hargett said that he fell in love with the 1957 building as soon as he saw it and could not wait to bring McPherson down to work on making the space more frightful.
McPherson said as soon as Hargett told him about the building, he encouraged him to buy it.
“Being from New England, there’s a lot of repurposing of the old textile mills,” McPherson said. “When we came here, I recognized Thomasville as being the chair capital of the nation. I said, ‘Let’s bring some scare to the chair.’ By the time we’re finished … it’s going to be a destination. That’s an awesome thing to be a part of.”
For more information on the haunt, visit Scream Dreams on Facebook and at screamdreams.com. Hargett hopes to host the first group by the end of September, when he anticipates opening the doors to the public.
“The idea here is to create a great attraction for the area, something that would bring a lot of people in,” Hargett said, “[to give] Thomasville a shot in both arms.”
