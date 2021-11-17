THOMASVILLE — One year after city staff in Thomasville saw a significant shift with the retirement of 15 city employees, the task of replacing a department head will once again be the focus of City Manager Michael Brandt.
Eddie Bowling was named Thomasville’s new assistant manager Monday and will be stepping down from his position as fire chief later this year. Brandt announced the hire, complimenting Bowling’s institutional knowledge of the city and willing service to residents of Thomasville.
“After a very extensive search for the assistant city manager that involved both an internal and external job search, we determined that the best one was in our house all the time,” Brandt said. “I am thrilled to have him come on board in the management office. He is well-known in the community and will be a great resource for myself and for the staff as we move forward.”
Brandt, who is in his first year as city manager, was promoted from assistant city manager in January. He and Bowling were two of 15 notable hires that were part of sweeping changes at the first of the year.
According to the calculations of Councilman Neal Grimes, who will be retiring from his own seat this year, more than a combined 418 years of service within the city had to be replaced in 2021. Bowling offered continuity as an existing member of the fire department when he took over for Martin Dailey, who retired as chief.
“He has done great things in the year that he served as fire chief, and I expect him to continue that,” Brandt said. “He will finish out his duties as fire chief and will begin his new duties at the beginning of January.”
Bowling was named Thomasville’s fire chief one year ago, taking the helm on Nov. 2, 2020.
Bowling has 18 years of service with the Thomasville Fire Department. He served as assistant fire chief for Thomasville and managed the operations division, emergency management division, rescue, medical and safety programs within the fire department.
He has served as chairperson for Davidson County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee and board member of the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce. Bowling has an associate’s degree in Emergency Medical Sciences from DCCC and a bachelor’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from Western Carolina University, with a minor in Criminal Justice.
Bowling is a certified emergency manager, paramedic and is listed as a NIMS instructor with NC Emergency Management.
Bowling has been instrumental in moving the department forward with additional rescue and medical certifications for the department, as well as the creation of the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
