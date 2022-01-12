DAVIDSON COUNTY — School officials say a drastic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases prompted the latest decision by Davidson County Board of Education to extend its districtwide mandate until at least the next meeting on Feb. 7.
Following a report by Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz, the board unanimously voted to ensure another month of face coverings will persist. Koontz explained that numbers have reached an all-time high, causing grave concern for health professionals.
“As of today, our% positive in cases is 27% in Davidson County, considerably higher than it has been,” Koontz said. “I don’t ever recall it being this high.”
Koontz presented a breakdown of vaccinations by age group among students in Davidson County. Of those ages 5-11, just 11% of students are partially vaccinated, with only 7% having been fully vaccinated — not including boosters.
A total of 31% of those ages 12-17 are partially vaccinated, while 28% are fully vaccinated. As overall county vaccination rates continue to lag behind state and national averages, the prevalence of positive cases has skyrocketed. In 70 days, the total has increased by nearly nine times.
“The week of Halloween, which was just a little over two months ago, the positive cases reported in Davidson County were 200,” Koontz said. “The week of January 1, 2022, 1,785. That’s why we’re seeing what we’re seeing. COVID-19 is running rampant through Davidson County.”
The DCS Board of Education held its regularly-scheduled meeting for January virtually. Public comments were made online, with a total of 12 residents, including parents, grandparents, educators and others, sending in statements to be read aloud to address the board. Concerns were voiced with the mask policy, students being punished for wearing masks improperly, critical race theory, lack of food being provided in schools, individual educational plans and virtually-held BOE meetings.
Polly Leonard, along with several others, called out school board members for what is perceived by some to be a skirting of accountability. “We are being silenced,” Leonard said, naming each board member before demanding them to “resign immediately.”
Concerned parents Cletus Hash and Matt Alspaugh shared similar grievances of reports that students are being sent home or punished for wearing masks improperly. Alspaugh added that his child, a high school student in Davidson County, informed him that one teacher spent half of a class at the beginning of this semester lecturing and threatening students that if their masks were seen below their nose, they would be in-school suspension.
Jodie Pate wanted to know why football teams can play without masks, but her third-grade student is forbidden to play inside or outside without one. Athletic events continue with attendees, she added, but parents were unable to attend Christmas programs at school this year.
Also at Monday’s board meeting, an all-employee bonus of $1,000 was unanimously approved for all staff members who have participated in COVID-19 training. This bonus is to be issued to all employees within the January pay period.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
