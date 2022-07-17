DAVIDSON COUNTY — An educational supplement to aid current EMS employees was approved last week by Davidson County Board of Commissioners, a measure touted as a means for recruitment and retention.
Employees who are currently credentialed at the EMT level will now be able to attend what county staff is calling a paramedic academy. Preexisting procedures call for EMS employees to pay $750 out of pocket for a 19-month course at Davidson-Davie Community College, which staff explained hinders them from wanting to go to the paramedic program.
County Attorney Chuck Frye said that the move to a county-backed program, fostered by performance-based-budgeted funds, will facilitate solutions to a growing issue of departure by county paramedics. He compared it to the scholarship incentive program established for teachers in Davidson County.
“I think part of this was inspired by the fact that we need these people, and this was a way of taking folks just to get a pipeline in,” Frye said. “We actually used the contract for the teachers as a template to draw up the draft of the contract for this.
“A lot of county employees require continuing education every year. I personally do. I’m required by the bar to have hours of continuing legal education every year, and $750 is really a bargain.”
The motion, which passed by a 4-2 vote, calls for a reevaluation of the program after one calendar year to determine whether to continue the measure. Commissioner Todd Yates expressed opposition to the program, citing the need for continuing education in other departments and saying it could open a problematic box if the board is inundated with similar requests from other departments.
Yates also explained his personal belief that employees should pay their own way.
“If we start doing this, do we start doing it for every other department that needs educational backgrounds?” Yates asked. “I’m not crazy about it. … Where did the day go where you paid for your education and you worked, and that was part of getting to the top.”
County Manager Casey Smith compared the institution of this program to a minor-league farm system, most commonly seen in Major League Baseball. He put forward the possibility that it could assist in retention of a greater number of employees and could improve the quality of work by the employees.
“We’ve already had several EMTs tell us, ‘Hey, if this was approved, we’d like to be paramedics,’ ” Smith said.
Commissioner James Shores said he believed the assistance provided to EMS employees indicated the county’s willingness to invest in its employees and he advocated for the measure unequivocally. Commissioner Karen Watford cast the other dissenting vote, along with Yates.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
