DAVIDSON COUNTY — Fallout from a proposed takeover of the Davidson County Board of Health by the county commissioners continued Thursday night at a contentious board meeting where frustrations spilled over among its members.
Lillian Koontz, Davidson County health director, had tendered her resignation, but was refused by the board of health, Tammy Troublefield, Davidson County Board of Health chair, told a partnering news agency Friday. The board rallied in support of Koontz, who has attempted to take measures that would appease commissioners — including her resignation.
The board of health responded Thursday, however, by expressing their support for Koontz in open session and responding to accusations pertaining to James Shores, Davidson County commissioner and board of health representative Alan Beck, chairman of the Davidson County Board of Education, spoke Thursday in support of Koontz and offered that Shores had made it his personal aim to see Koontz lose her job.
Beck said he remembers conversations with Shores during the COVID-19 pandemic when Shores was upset with Koontz because he opposed wearing masks, specifying that Shores said he would “make sure she would lose her job over this.” Beck also said that when Shores discovered it was the board of health who hires the health director, rather than the county commissioners, he said he would “get rid” of it too.
Beck said Koontz acted professionally and presented the school board with factual, unbiased information. Ashley Carroll, a fellow school board member, spoke after Beck at the meeting and affirmed his testimony, saying “it is a well-known fact that what Alan said is true.” Carroll said she wished to stand up for the board of health against what she called an asinine situation and defended Koontz, of whom Carroll said “there is no one I’d rather go to war with than her.”
Tobin Shepherd, a health board member, asked Shores why well-respected members of the community would make the claims they did about him. Shores replied that he did not know. When asked more directly to expound on what was said of him, Shores offered two statements indicating that he does not stand behind the comments that he allegedly made.
“First off, I don’t want her fired, kicked out or anything else,” Shores said. “If I recall, when COVID was going on and Lillian needed people to help, I did everything I could to help.”
Instead Shores turned his attention to what he said was a lack of communication and not receiving information in a timely manner, specifically regarding environmental health and wastewater inspections. Those, he said, were the reasons for the resolution, stating that commissioners receive numerous complaints, especially about delays in permitting.
Multiple board of health members said they’ve acknowledged issues within the department, and explained that the board of health, Koontz and others have explained to commissioners that such issues are a byproduct of being understaffed. They are shorthanded, they say, because additional funding for positions must be approved by the board of commissioners.
Koontz presented emails at Thursday’s meeting that she had sent to commissioners detailing what the health board is going through, calling it at one point “crisis mode.”
Board of health member Dr. Rob Williams said he doesn’t believe lack of information is the reason for the resolution commissioners filed to take over the health board. He reiterated that the board of health has communicated concerns about the department’s number of employees for several years.
“I think this is an effort to control Lillian, and ultimately to get rid of Lillian,” Williams said to Shores. “I’ve heard from other people that that was your goal, that you have made comments in public that you were going to get her replaced.”
Williams said a takeover would not solve staffing problems caused by a lack of competitive salaries, which is already under the purview of county commissioners.
During the meeting Thursday, Shepherd called for Shores to resign not only his position on the board of health but also as a county commissioner. He said Shores has brought “dishonor and discredit” as a public official.
“I think you’re a bully, quite frankly,” Shepherd told Shores. “You have violated the public trust of an elected official. The great people of Davidson County deserve a better public servant, one that will honor the public trust and one that will act above board with openness, accountability and transparency in government.”
Shores did not reply to Shepherd.
