DAVIDSON COUNTY — An installment from the second settlement in the ongoing payouts from opioid litigation was approved by Davidson County Board of Commissioners, but not without some consternation.
In funding from a second settlement with Allergen, CVS, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Walgreens and Walmart, the county will ultimately receive a total of $10 million to be distributed over 18 years, bringing the county’s grand total to $22.5 million.
All five defendants will be sending their money separately, in different amounts and at different times. Walmart, for example, is planning to send all of their money upfront in the first year, a departure from other defendants.
The second wave is almost identical to the original agreement signed in August 2021, with the same terms and the same way the money is to be distributed. Davidson will form a special fund from which money can be distributed, but there are still reporting requirements and the same conditions on the second wave as the first.
Commissioner Steve Shell stated his opposition to the involvement of the federal government and the state government in how funds can be used at the local level.
“You run into things that, to be honest with you, you’d think you could utilize the money for,” Shell said. “In my opinion, fentanyl is a very dangerous opioid additive. One of the things I wanted to do was look at the possibility of using the funds for an opioid task force. Then the attorney general says we can’t do that. Why, I have no idea.
“Unfortunately, it’s like strings are being put on us as to how we can use that money, like we don’t have enough sense to know what’s best for our community.”
County Attorney Chuck Frye said the attorney general’s office has acted as the interpreter of language from the settlement.
“There are certain elements that we can do without any further oversight,” Frye said. “There are certain actions that require further permission in order to use them.”
In the summer of 2021, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $26 billion agreement between several states with pending lawsuits against pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen. It also included Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, which manufactured opioids.
Frye said per the terms of the second agreement, distributors have begun issuing payments as their portion of the settlement after manufacturers did the same in the preceding months.
North Carolina was said to be in line to receive an estimated $850 million in funding over a span of 18 years from the agreement. In North Carolina, 80% of the money goes directly to local counties and larger municipalities for treatment, prevention and education.
The agreement resolved thousands of claims from both state and local governments across the country, including Davidson County, which filed lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies in federal and state courts.
According to legal representation that worked with the county on its lawsuit, inflection points showed a tremendous increase in the use of opioids in the last 30 years that correlate with marketing campaigns. In the 1990s, pharmaceutical companies launched false marketing campaigns to provide medical professionals and the public with information downplaying the addictive qualities of opioids.
In 2016, researchers from the CDC estimated the annual economic burden of prescription opioid abuse in the U.S. at $78.4 billion.
From 2000-19, more than 16,500 North Carolinians died from accidental opioid overdose.
In 2018, the county board of commissioners weighed costs and benefits associated with the possibility of joining other counties in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors. The board joined the fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors in September 2018.
