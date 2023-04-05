DAVIDSON COUNTY — An installment from the second settlement in the ongoing payouts from opioid litigation was approved by Davidson County Board of Commissioners, but not without some consternation.

In funding from a second settlement with Allergen, CVS, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Walgreens and Walmart, the county will ultimately receive a total of $10 million to be distributed over 18 years, bringing the county’s grand total to $22.5 million.

