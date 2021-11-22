DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution earlier this month that reinforces the county’s intent not to enforce any potential vaccine or mask mandates handed down by the federal government.
The draft of the document presented to commissioners, bearing the name “Freedom against vaccine mandates,” highlighted the perceived unconstitutionality of proposed vaccine mandates by President Joe Biden’s administration. An injunction was in place as of the TIMES’ deadline, meaning any vaccine mandates are on hold as the measures make their way through federal courts.
Commissioner Chris Elliott introduced the resolution, saying he and Commissioner James Shores developed the document in response to what they believe is government overreach.
“I have the Moderna [vaccine], first and second, put that in my body,” Elliott said. “I don’t want nobody else to be required to do that. I took it, I did it, so nobody can say I’m anti-vaccination. No, I’m not. I’m anti-you telling somebody they’ve got to do it. It’s personal choice, and when we take personal choice away, you take freedom.”
The issue has come before local school boards, where staff members have discussed what would be asked of them by OSHA if the mandates are implemented. Thomasville City School officials have said they are preparing to collect vaccination information for employees after the Biden administration released the details of a measure earlier this month to ramp up vaccination numbers.
The federal government announced requirements of large companies to mandate coronavirus vaccinations by January or start weekly testing of their workers, expanding on a plan announced in September. The rule sorts employers into big and small right at triple digits, covering businesses with at least 100 workers.
City and county schools have more than 100 employees and will fall under the OSHA emergency temporary standards. Per stipulations from the State Department of Public Instruction, employees must either be vaccinated or wear a mask, in addition to submitting to weekly testing.
Elliott posits that it is every individual’s right to determine what happens to the bodies of themselves and their children. He argues that whoever wants to wear a mask can wear one, but he opposes vaccination as a condition for employment in county government.
Elliott read that the county “does not intend to use its very limited resources to enforce any vaccine or mask mandates issued by the state of North Carolina or the United States federal government that violates” constitutional freedom.
Commissioner Fred McClure voted against the resolution, suggesting that its purpose is not to establish any actual policy, but to apply political pressure.
“This is a difficult thing, because you’re painting each one of the county commissioners in a box,” McClure said. “This is something we don’t do. We’ve already made the decision that we’re not going to do it, so what does this piece of paper say? It says exactly that. We’re not going to do it. … We’ve already made that decision.”
Chairwoman Karen Watford voted for the measure, but said she questions the timing of the resolution, implying that it could be interpreted as a strategic measure to gain an advantage in the upcoming March primary. Addressing Elliott, Commissioner Don Truell directly asserted that his fellow commissioner introduced the resolution as a political tool to force the hand of an all-Republican board to prove they are in line with a particular ideology.
“We’re here today because it is now better to be a good Democrat or a good Republican than it is to be a good citizen,” said Truell, who voted against the resolution. “We don’t care about being good citizens anymore. This is a political thing for you (Elliott).”
Bradley Hunt, legal representation for Thomasville City Schools, has informed school board members that one of the 13 federal circuit courts will be selected by blind draw to determine whether it will uphold the mandates.
Commissioner Todd Yates compared the resolution passed by county commissioners to a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution last year. The longest-tenured commissioners and the county attorney have made reference to what former commissioner and current State House Rep. Sam Watford called “feel-good resolutions” done for no purpose other than to give a sense of making people feel good. County Attorney Chuck Frye said that the representative would call this measure a feel-good resolution.
Yates affirmed his vote for the resolution by saying he believes the same thing he did about the Second Amendment resolution. If the time comes when the federal government imposes a mandate, vaccine, mask, gun or otherwise, commissioners and law enforcement officers should be prepared to go to prison.
“I haven’t been vaccinated and I don’t plan to,” Yates said. “I’m for individual rights. But if they come out with a law from Washington, I don’t know what we can do other than let them tote us to jail, because this piece of paper isn’t going to stop them. … I hope that when the day comes, what y’all just said in that meeting, you stand behind it.
“I would have just put it on here, you don’t need but one ‘whereas.’ Whereas, we’re not going to do it.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
