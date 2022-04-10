THOMASVILLE — Since 1983, one voice has been a constant as a primary gatekeeper for advocacy in the city of Thomasville.
Dr. Michael Blackwell, president and CEO of Baptist Children’s Home in Thomasville, spent the last four decades laboring for the rights of marginalized people in the Triad. That passion for justice began many years earlier, when his career began as a young reporter in the Triangle.
After he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Blackwell remained in the area, first as on-air talent for college radio stations in Chapel Hill, then as a news anchor, director and broadcaster for both WRAL-TV and WAYS-Radio. During that era, he saw the world change. It was his mission at that time to inform his audience about some of those changes.
“When I was working at the television station in Raleigh in April 1968, I was the one who broke the story about Dr. King’s assassination,” Blackwell said. “There had been stories on the air, on television, about him being shot. The grandson of the owner of Capitol Broadcasting Company, a man named Jim Goodman, was stationed in Memphis. He was listening, heard it on police radio and called me. He said, ‘You need to put it on the air that Dr. King has died.’ I said there has been no confirmation of that whatsoever. He said, ‘Put it on the air.’ With fear and trepidation, this 26-year-old reporter broke in and announced everywhere that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated.”
That broadcast was the first of a sequence of events that set in motion Blackwell’s eventual arrival in the Chair City. Later becoming an associate pastor at a church in Raleigh and pastor of churches in Carthage, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia, Blackwell continued his mission for equality in the faith community, just as King had.
Positions in those churches — as well as the ones he held with North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership, Leadership North Carolina, North Carolina Partnership for Children and Smart Start — helped prepare him for his ministry with Baptist Children’s Homes. Having impacted the religious, political and journalistic communities in North Carolina, Blackwell has often harkened back over the years to that fateful day, 54 years ago this month.
It was the culmination of not just King’s death, but the dominoes that fell thereafter, that drove him from timidly complying to boldly proclaiming his truth from a podium locally.
“I was a little bit scared about doing that, but since it was the owner’s grandson, I said I better do this,” Blackwell said. “About one minute after we went back to regular programming, ABC broke in and gave that very same news. 1968 was a very bad year in this country, with Dr. King’s assassination, with the riots in Chicago and with Bobby Kennedy’s assassination.”
His work as a journalist in some ways mirrors that of his ministry. Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina celebrated its 135th anniversary in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of 23 statewide locations, the Thomasville chapter Blackwell spearheads continued its service to the community throughout the pandemic, deemed an “essential” entity.
Blackwell and his leadership team put measures in place in order to continue providing the highest quality of care to boys and girls, many who have been removed from their family’s custody due to abuse and neglect. They muddled through the challenging times, just as those who came before them did during the 1918 flu pandemic and the polio quarantine of the 1950s.
Blackwell was cognizant of the similarities and has utilized a historical perspective to advance the causes of many throughout his tenure. Having followed biblical principles to take care of orphans — the first of whom arrived in Thomasville at Mills Home in 1885 — Blackwell’s mission is ongoing, even as he celebrates his 80th birthday next month.
“I continue the fight that I have [fought] my entire life, for racial justice, for gender equality, for women and men to stand under the auspices of almighty God,” Blackwell said.
