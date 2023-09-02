THONWS-09-02-23 AUTHOR.jpg

Pictured is the cover of New York Times bestselling author Leslie Haskin’s latest book, “Hey Gurl, Hey.” She will speak in Lexington on Sept. 23 at Mt. Tabor Church.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

LEXINGTON — Author Leslie Haskin is a living testament to the Matthew 19:26 verse that “with God all things are possible.”

She’s a Sept. 11, 2001, Twin Towers survivor who lost more than 20 friends on that day and survivor of sexual assault and homelessness.

