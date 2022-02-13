THOMASVILLE — Though the Cincinnati Bengals fell short in football’s biggest game, Thomasville still got the chance to honor one of the most decorated athletes in Bulldog history.
Days prior to Super Bowl LVI, Thomasville celebrated its “hometown hero.” Mayor Raleigh York Jr. presented the family of Akeem Davis-Gaither with a proclamation declaring Feb. 13, 2022 “Akeem Davis-Gaither Day” in Thomasville at a gathering of his family at Cosmos Cuisine & Cocktails. Davis-Gaither, who played football at Thomasville High School from 2011 to 2014, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2020.
The mayor described Davis-Gaither as a hero to those who look up to him in Thomasville.
“We are so proud of this young man and of the example that he set for many young people in this city,” York said. “He is doing it across the country now in a big way.”
Davis-Gaither became the fourth THS graduate to be selected in the NFL Draft, the first since Super Bowl champion Danny Medlin was taken in the 1972 draft. The 2019 Sun Belt Player of the Year was praised for his play on the field, but gained much more recognition for who he is off it.
Councilwoman Wendy Sellars recounted the story of how she met Davis-Gaither when he was a teenager at the high school.
“I first met Akeem when he first came to my home in 2013 with my daughter, who was on the cheerleading squad at that time,” Sellars said. “It was her and a host of other cheerleaders and [members of] the football team that bum-rushed my house at about 10:30 at night wanting to know if Khianna could go out to eat with them. Of course, I let her go. They came over after a game, and he was such a courteous, polite and well-spoken young man, and it was a pleasure to meet him.”
Having returned to the high school many times since he left for Appalachian State and then the NFL, Davis-Gaither continues to invest his time and energy in the community where he was raised. Jonesha Davis, Akeem’s sister, said it meant so much to his family that the city would honor him in the way it did.
“This all meant [so much] to my family,” Davis said. “This moment, to my family, is just overwhelming. That’s the only word to describe it.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.