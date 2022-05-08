DAVIDSON COUNTY — In the wake of mounting concerns about specific texts considered for the Battle of the Books competition, Davidson County is temporarily suspending its involvement in the contest.
Concerned parents were notified last month that media coordinators for Davidson County middle schools were called to the school system’s central office to meet with Assistant Superintendent Deana Coley. Staff members were informed that the county would not be participating in Battle of the Books for the 2022-2023 school year.
Some parents have expressed concerns that the absence of the competition could lead to the limitation of new experiences through reading. Battle of the Books is a voluntary book-based quiz competition for grades 3-12 in which students read stories together and then experience competition with their peers.
Residents at recent meetings of Davidson County Board of Commissioners have demonstrated concerns regarding what they have referred to as “controversial” texts. Citing explicit sexual material, parents have routinely asked boards of education and commissioners for the removal of several books from the district’s libraries.
In many cases, mostly conservative groups and individuals are targeting books about race, gender and sexual identity. School systems, including Davidson, face a difficult decision of having to choose between parental rights of input in their children’s education with the first amendment right prohibiting censorship for other parents and students.
Other areas where the texts have been challenged, the books have been banned. For some, like in St. Louis, books were removed from schools in the district and then subsequently reinstated. The board there reversed a decision in the face of criticism and a class-action lawsuit.
For educators and commissioners who are being inundated with criticism from outraged parents, it becomes a procedural matter. Davidson County and Thomasville City schools both have long-established board policies and procedures for the request for removal of both instructional materials and library books available to students.
Those policies stipulate that parents can express their concerns about instructional materials in classrooms and for books available in the library by contacting the principal of that school, who may turn the matter over to a school committee for review. Books and other instructional materials may only be removed from the school media collection for legitimate educational reasons and are subject to the limitations of the First Amendment.
If an objection is not based upon constitutional or legal rights, the principal or the committee may consider the objection based on the effect it would have on the curriculum, the impact on other students and any other relevant factors. The committee might also decide to move the book to a more age-appropriate level, such as from elementary to middle school.
The decision of the committee or principal may be appealed to the school district superintendent through a written request. The decision of the superintendent may be appealed to the board of education.
