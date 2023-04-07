THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edith Barbara Culp Robbins, 87, of Thomasville, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Westchester Manor Nursing Center in High Point. She was born on May 20, 1935 in Virginia to Paul Bevins Culp and Mattie Edith Truesdale Culp. She went to Mars Hill College and UNC-GW. She retired from Mickey Truck Bodies, Inc. after 30+ years and was a member of Park Place Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and led the Lottie Moon Missions Fund.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lawrence Robbins Sr. on Dec. 11, 2018, whom she married on May 13, 1975.

