THOMASVILLE — The chairman of the board of trustees for the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, based in Thomasville, has resigned after he and his wife were accused in Wake County last week of poisoning their neighbors’ dogs and sending threatening letters, according to a news site run by the Southern Baptist Convention.
James and Agnes Goldston of Raleigh are each charged with three counts of animal cruelty and communicating threats.
James Goldston issued a statement through a Baptist Children’s Homes spokesperson denying the allegations and saying he was resigning to avoid being a “distraction or hindrance” to the ministry of the Baptist Children’s Homes, Baptist Press reported.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that two dogs who died and one who became severely ill were evaluated by three veterinarians and all confirmed the dogs were poisoned. According to the arrest warrants, James Goldston was accused of sending threatening letters to the dogs’ owners, including one that said, “Your daughter is next.”
WRAL reported that James Goldston also resigned as a board member of a Raleigh dog rescue group.
