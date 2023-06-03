THOMASVILLE — The chairman of the board of trustees for the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, based in Thomasville, has resigned after he and his wife were accused in Wake County last week of poisoning their neighbors’ dogs and sending threatening letters, according to a news site run by the Southern Baptist Convention.

James and Agnes Goldston of Raleigh are each charged with three counts of animal cruelty and communicating threats.

